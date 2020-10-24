Iron Range Stories: Immigrants

When I worked for the Minnesota Historical Society at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, one of the classes offered to visiting groups was named “They Chose Minnesota.” It was a class where students from fourth grade through senior citizens could explore artifacts, written records, and photos to learn about several of the ethnic groups that came to our state. These groups included some of the earliest arrivals, such as French-Canadians and Italians to more recent people like the Hmong.
When we teachers introduced ourselves and the course to the visiting groups, our opening was similar to this: “America is a land of immigrants. So, unless you have Native American heritage in your family, you are here, and I am here, because someone in our families immigrated.”
This would be followed by a discussion of the meaning of “immigrant” and what makes a person decide to leave their home country and move to another country. Then it would be time to study items that help us learn about those immigrants.
The Iron Ranges of Minnesota grew into industrial powerhouses because of the immigrants who arrived here willing to work hard under some very harsh conditions. First in lumbering, then in iron ore mining, in local businesses and organizations, the immigrants contributed in every way. Some decided to return to their homeland. Some stayed in America. Many, and their offspring, fought in America’s Armed Forces, even when it sometimes has meant fighting their own ancestral home. Immigrants helped and continue to help build this kaleidoscopic nation.
The following article was written by Marc Perrusquia, a staff writer for the Duluth News-Tribune. It was published on July 1, 1984.
Mike Malkovich was just 16 years old when he crossed the Atlantic in a crowded and tippy ship in 1912. The journey – 19 days and 19 nights – exhausted him.
“That was no good,” he said in a taped interview last year with a historian. “That boat was so rocky, back and forth…it scares the hell out of you. Oh, I was sick.”
But when the teen-ager landed in New York City, his journey was just beginning. He traveled by train half way across a country he’d only read about in letters, to Chisholm where he was reunited with his parents and almost immediately went to a life’s work in the iron ore mines of Northeastern Minnesota.
Malkovich’s memories are among thousands of immigrant tales about settling on the Iron Range, many of them now preserved on interview tapes at the Iron Range Research Center, a part of Ironworld (now the Minnesota Discovery Center) in Chisholm. Malkovich’s story began in Yugoslavia, where jobs were few and far between – while other people immigrated from Scandinavian countries, Italy, the British Isles, and throughout Europe.
Thousands of immigrants came to work on the Iron Range between the 1890s and 1920s; by 1910, three out of every four residents on the Range were foreign-born, most with little or no understanding of the language of their adopted country.
They fled religious and political persecution, poor economic conditions, and wars in the Old Country.
They came seeking work in their promised land: Uh-MARE-ee-ka. Min-ee-SO-ta. Da Rainch.
Often what they found were low-paying jobs, ethnic discrimination, and primitive working and living conditions. A promised land seemingly without promise.
But together they carved out an ethnically diverse society – a melting pot of nationalities – from the craggy rocks and frozen Northland of Minnesota. They welded Old Country pride and culture with a growing love for their new land.
“I’m American first, and then Finnish,” Sanford Oja said in his taped interview on file at the Iron Range Research Center. Oja was born in 1910 in Hancock, Michigan, where his Finnish father worked in the iron ore mines of the Upper Peninsula.
Like many immigrants, Oja’s parents and their family were on a constant search for opportunity, moving to Tower-Soudan in 1914 when the mines of Minnesota’s Arrowhead region began to grow and experienced miners were offered better wages.
“He (Oja’s father) came like all his brothers,” Sanford Oja said. “They all skipped from Finland so they wouldn’t have to join the Russian army,” which occupied their homeland in the late 1880s.
In Tower-Soudan the Ojas and other Finns came face-to-face with other ethnic groups – Norwegians, Swedes, Slovenians, English, Germans, Italians. There was an initial culture shock, and the occasional sin of “mixed marriages” was viewed with disgust.
“They said, ‘That never gonna work. Not a Finn and a Slovenian!’ ” Oja recalled on the tape.
The Finns were content with their temperance halls, gymnastics, and tight-knit churches. The Slovenians, too, had their own churches and organizations, as well as newspapers.
At first, the immigrant generations lived in separate neighborhoods- the Finntowns, the Little Italies and the like – but time changed that.
“When the second generation started coming up, they didn’t care if you got a house on the Slovenian location or the Finn location,” Oja said. “Just as long as you got a place to live.” And since towns only had one high school, all the second generation kids were all together in classes and activities.
Yet prejudice often prevailed. For many years, elections were tainted with ancestral or racial motivations.
“There was no way out of it,” Oja said. Old Country feelings ran deep. Finns and Slovenians, the two majorities in Tower-Soudan, could sway elections by attracting the support of the Norwegians, Swedes, and English – the minority neighbors.
Often, there was an even larger rift between European immigrants and the English-speaking people, though most of them, too, came from abroad.
“We lived in Pigtown – that’s what they used to call it,” Barbara Raich said in her taped interview 10 years ago, prior to her death. “That’s where all the Yugoslavians, Dagos, and Polacks lived. And the whites were up in the location where the office crew was and engineers. We were told we could keep the pigs company.”
Pigtown was the old Monroe mining location south of Chisholm. There, miners’ families lived in humble frame houses along unpaved streets – typical conditions in Range mining communities of the day. Living conditions varied, but a reporter who visited the Iron Range in 1912 reported that typhoid fever, syphilis, and other epidemics abounded due to poor sanitation and social practices.
The situation was complicated with each new wave of immigrants. The first large groups of immigrants on the Iron Range included Finns, Slovenians, Scandinavians, Irish, Northern Italians, and Cornishmen. The Ojibway still lived in the area in fairly large numbers, usually living in their own settlements, according to LeRoy Hodges in a 1912 article he wrote for The Survey magazine, published in New York.
After 1900, later waves of immigrants came from eastern and southern Europe (sometimes called the “black races” at the time). These included the Bulgarians, Bohemians, Southern Italians, Serbians, Croatians, Montenegrins, and other groups from those regions, Hodges wrote.
With the various groups came many stereotypes.
“The Finns’ progress in the mines is held back by their surliness and radicalism,” a reporter at the time wrote. Indeed, large numbers of Finns left the mines in the first decades of the 20th Century, turning to farming and lumbering.
A report about the Iron Range by the U.S. Immigration Commission in 1912 provided more stereotypes. “Slovenians and Finns are found in the unskilled occupations, chiefly in the underground mines, where great physical strength is required. The reason for this lies in the fact that none of the other races in the unskilled class can stand the work. The Italians and the Montenegrins have made almost no progress…The Poles are reported to be good workers and orderly, but the Croatians are said to be lazy and indifferent workmen.”
Similar prejudices were wide-spread, and aired openly, among government officials. In the 1920s, the federal government developed immigration quotas that favored northern Europeans. A few years earlier, during World War I, Minnesota’s legislature established a xenophobic group, the Minnesota Commission of Public Safety.
“Possessing sweeping powers, the Commission set up local units throughout the State of Minnesota, saturated it with speakers, bulletins, news reports, spies and informers,” according to a book published by the Minnesota Historical Society in 1981. “They required all aliens to register, and banned strikes and union activities. Although German-speaking persons and institutions were its chief prey, other ethnic groups, socialists, and members of labor unions were also spied upon and otherwise intimidated.”
(I would also like to mention here that the prejudice against German immigrants was so rampant in America at this time that people were encouraged to shoot any German Shepherd dogs they came across, regardless of who owned the dog.)
Despite these barriers, most Range immigrants agreed that America was better than the Old Country. “People were happier in those times,” Raich says in her interview. “Happier than they are now with all the Oldsmobiles chasing around.”
Raich immigrated in 1900 from Yugoslavia where her family had worked a small farm of around 10 acres – typical of many European farms. They brought to the Iron Range old values, home cooking, and tight-knit families. They began to share their cultural traditions and learned the traditions of others.
And they became Americans.
“You’d hear some of those Finns say that the Old Country was better.” Oja said. “But when it came down to the plain truth and plain comparison, they knew they had it so much better here.”
- - -
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1935
November 20, 1935
The new Hibbing Memorial Building’s official dedication will be held today. Twenty carloads of flowers decorate the hockey arena and entrance hall, open for public inspection at 4:00. Master of Ceremonies will be John C. Gannon. Representative Mark Nolan will present the dedication address expected to focus on the horror and futility of war. The Tribune editorial reminds all not to call it the “Rec” (for “recreation building”) as the previous building had been commonly referred to. “Let us remember that the original building was built to Honor those who gave their lives that democracy might live.”
1969
February 11, 1969
The Chisholm Italian Club, a member of the Minnesota State Federation of Italian-American Clubs, has extended an invitation to the Hibbing and Aurora Italian-Americans to join the State Federation.
1986
May 11, 1986
U.S. Steel’s Minntac mining operation at Mountain Iron passed an historic milestone Saturday when it mined its one-billionth ton of ore. The event came almost 35 years to the day after ground was broken for Pilotac, Minntac’s predecessor, on May 17, 1951.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.