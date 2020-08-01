This lovely schoolhouse was built for $22,000 by the Common School District Number Nine of Nashwauk and Keewatin at the St. Paul Mine Location. It was dedicated on November 1, 1911. It had four classrooms and modern plumbing, including a bathtub. Children from nearby mining locations walked to school here. Night school citizenship classes for adults were taught here as well. This school was taken down in 1931, by which time the location children were bussed into town.