United Steelworkers from across the Iron Range will be marching down Chestnut Street in Virginia in support of their brothers and sisters at United States Steel Corp.'s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
A 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, rally starts at the far east end of Chestnut Street in the Village of Franklin.
Labor contract talks between United Steelworkers (USW) and U.S. Steel remain stalled.
“They're not feeling very appreciated right now,” Steve Bonach, USW Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine said of steelworkers. “They (U.S. Steel) don't seem to be moving. It's to the point where we're going to have a rally.”
A four-year labor contract between USW and U.S. Steel expired Sept. 1 without a new agreement.
In 2018, steelworkers also held a rally in Virginia.
“I think it (a rally) caught some people's attention back in 2018,” Jake Friend, USW Local 2660 president at Keetac said. “It's basically to try to let them know we're a community here and we stand behind each other.”
The two sides remain far apart on wages, health care and other issues, say USW officials.
“The CEO is trying to wage war through his X app and tell our members he's offering a good deal,” John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said of U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer David Burritt. “But he's not even coming close with an offer.”
The Iron Range rally runs along Chestnut Street west to Fourth Avenue.
Rally participants then head north on Fourth Avenue to Iron Range Veterans Memorial Park adjacent to the USW Local 1938 union hall.
USW members from taconite plants across the Iron Range are expected to participate.
Area USW leaders along with several area legislators are scheduled to speak at Iron Range Veterans Memorial Park.
“The rally is a good start,” Bonach said. “I think I will get the troops together and let the public know what's going on. The medical has the membership riled up along with the wages.”
As proposed for Minntac Mine and Keetac USW members, all Essentia Health locations, Essentia Hospital, Essentia Children's Hospital and the Mayo Clinic Health System, would not be included in a proposed health care network, according to the USW.
“We won't accept a health care plan that affects Essentia,” Arbogast said.
USW-represented steelworkers at U.S. Steel facilities across the nation have been receiving substantial profit sharing checks as the company has reported record revenues.
But steelworkers are seeking more in guaranteed base wages, say steelworker leaders.
“He's (Burritt) trying to say profit sharing is the way he makes up for wages,” Arbogast said. “But profit sharing isn't guaranteed and we're starting to see the prices of steel and pellets dropping, so we may not see the same profit sharing.”
As inflation, interest rates and rising prices for food, energy and transportation are hitting consumers, domestic steelmaking has slowed down.
Domestic raw steel production through Sept. 17 was down 3.9 percent compared to the same period a year ago, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI).
America's steel mills operated at a 76.9 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending Sept. 17, down from 83.3 percent during the same week in 2021, according to AISI.
Tentative labor contract agreements reached several weeks ago between the USW and iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., should serve as the pattern for an agreement with U.S. Steel, Arbogast said.
Those agreements offered steelworkers a larger guaranteed base pay increase than what U.S. Steel has offered, Arbogast said.
“We're at a standstill right now,” Arbogast said. “U.S. Steel is not willing to go with the pattern set forth by Cleveland-Cliffs in the steel industry and in the steel industry we've always had pattern bargaining,” Arbogast said. “We're miles apart right now.”
So far, a strike vote has not been taken.
USW members at U.S. Steel facilities continue to report to work under a contract extension.
The rally is aimed at gaining more public and community support, said Arbogast.
“We're going to get together, rally the community, march down the main street of Virginia and basically tell him to shove it,” Arbogast said.
