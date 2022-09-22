United Steelworkers from across the Iron Range will be marching down Chestnut Street in Virginia in support of their brothers and sisters at United States Steel Corp.'s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.

A 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, rally starts at the far east end of Chestnut Street in the Village of Franklin.

