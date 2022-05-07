Iron Range Science & Engineering Festival returns at MDC

CHISHOLM – More than 1,100 seventh grade students from nearly a dozen different school districts converged at Minnesota DIscovery Center this week to take part in the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival.
Seventh graders from Aitkin, Chisholm, Ely, Eveleth-Gilbert, Hibbing, International Falls, Northeast Range, Northwoods (Cook), Robert J. Elkington, Victory Christian Academy, and Virginia were listed among participating attendees.
Now in its 11th year the Iron Range Science & Engineering Festival was held May 3 through May 5, at MDC, and returned to an in-person format for the first time in two years. The festival is a satellite event of the National Science and Engineering Festival in Washington, D.C, and similar programs were held at numerous communities around the nation.
Mara Brownlee, MDC Event Specialist and Jordan Metsa, MDC Fund Development and Marketing Coordinator, said they’re excited about the return to an in-person format for this year’s festival and are looking forward to an even larger event next year.
”We’re excited to be here — the students are excited, the teachers are excited,” Brownlee said.
Metsa acknowledged attendance is down a little from 1,350 in 2019, when the festival was last in-person, but anticipates as more schools have chaperones available, and return to scheduling field trips attendance will rebound to prior levels next year or even exceed them.
Featured educational presentations for this year’s event included: The Science Museum of Minnesota, The Raptor Center in the Twin Cities, Prismatic Magic laser light show, Hill Annex Paleontology Project, Cleveland-Cliffs Hibbing Taconite, Iracore, and more.
Donations from community sponsors cover all costs from busing to lunches and presenters, estimated at around $40,000, to ensure that participating schools have no out-of-pocket cost to attend. Volunteers from Minnesota Power and United States Steel Minntac helped out at the event, and Local 1938 Women of Steel retirees prepared the bag lunches served at each of the three days.
“We couldn’t have the fair without volunteers and the sponsors who make it possible,” Metsa said.
The goal of the Iron Range Science & Engineering Festival is to reinvigorate interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (S.T.E.M. subjects) by creating exciting and educational hands-on learning experiences for seventh grade students from across the northland, as stated in a press release.
Lance Huebescher presented on biomedical engineering, specifically blocked arteries, and MDC Paleontologist John Westgaard presented on The Wonderful World of Fossils — two new presentations for this year’s fair, Brownlee said.
In a presentation by the Raptor Center, students learned about birds of prey, including the Great-horned Owl, and the unique features that allow birds to hunt and survive. The returning presentation provided students a close-up look at actual birds that are part of the center’s educational program, and appeared to be a hit with students again this year.
Jennifer Rolle, a life science teacher at Chisholm High School said 75 students from Chisholm attended the event on Wednesday.
“It’s so exciting for the kids to get science, technology and math,” Rolle said.
Paula Lillesue was one of the presenters for “Taconite Mining 101, Bound to the Ground,” a presentation by Cleveland-Cliffs Hibbing Taconite.
Lillesue said the presentation provided students with information on mining, from the permitting process, mining, and mineland reclamation.
The interactive lesson on responsible mining provided a hands-on learning experience for students, who were able to use a spoon and straw to search for hidden items in a dish of clay, simulating certain aspects of the mining process.
In a spectacular laser light show set to music by Prismatic Magic, students had an opportunity to learn about light, perception and optical illusions. The show uses red, blue and green, which are primary colors in science, according to Matthew Holder, a producer for the company.
“So far it’s been great, there’s a lot of energy,” Holder said.
In the MDC Pavillion Jan Elftmann, of the Minnesota Science Museum, presented on electricity. The interactive presentation included volunteers from the audience conducting experiments to help understand static charges and how electricity is made.
“I enjoyed the kids, it was really fun,” Elftmann said.
The Iron Range Science & Engineering Festival has grown into a signature educational S.T.E.M. event for our region, according to organizers.
“Feedback from previous years has been extremely positive, and generally the event becomes fully booked after just one notification email to teachers and schools,” it states in a press release.”After the event, we request evaluations from participating teachers. The evaluations are reviewed with our planning committee at a post-event meeting, and recommendations are noted for implementation the following year. We retain only the programs that have positive feedback. The Iron Range Science and Engineering Board believes they have created an event of lasting value, and teachers are eager to have their students participate.”
The Iron Range Science and Engineering Community Planning Team includes: Julie Marinucci, Range Engineering Council; Tom Jamar, Range Engineering Council; Will Saice, Minnesota Power; Randy Lampton, Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training; Moe Benda, University of Minnesota Duluth; Shelly Sallee, IRRR; Heath Boe, Advanced Minnesota; Bart Johnson, ICC Engineering; along with Brownlee and Metsa.
“The Iron Range Science and Engineering Board's Community Planning Team views this event as both an educational experience and as a workforce development initiative,” it states. “Currently, the region faces a shortage of skilled workers in STEM areas. After consulting with high school and higher education professionals, the team chose seventh grade students as the target audience for the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival. Educators identified that age group as the "lost group" when considering the STEM subjects. Elementary classrooms often incorporate hands-on activities for students, and high schools can offer electives and clubs that focus on STEM subjects. In contrast, there is a lack of focus on these subjects for junior high school students, and there is concern that they may lose interest in the S.T.E.M. fields if they are not adequately engaged.”
“It’s fantastic, and gets kids engaged in STEM,” Saice, who along with a group from Minnesota Power volunteered at the event.
Metsa said the planning team is looking forward to expanding the festival and is looking at adding a virtual concept, and a robotic component to the list of presentations for next year.
This year’s festival was made possible by presenting partner Minnesota Power, United States Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs, Twin Metals, University of Minnesota Duluth, Range Engineering Council, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Applied Learning Institute, Iron Range Engineering, Jasper Engineering, Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Lake Country Power, Komatsu, and Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training,
