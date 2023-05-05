Minnesota Discovery Center Paleontologist John Westgaard shows off samples of fossils to a class of Rock Ridge junior high school students as part of the annual STEM Day Program at the discovery center in Chisholm. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
A red tail hawk flaps its wings and tries to take flight while Anna Voss, a naturalist with the Minnesota Raptor Center talks about the birds behavior during a STEM Day presentation at the Minnesota Discovery Center. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Students check out a balloon which was frozen several times in liquid nitrogen during a demonstration as part a three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Seventh graders watch as members of the Virginia Fire Department take apart a car to demonstrate several of the rescue tools they use in an emergency situation. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended a three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Students attending the annual three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center get a lesson in hydrogen as it erupts into a ball of fire on stage Friday morning. More than 1,200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
A red tail hawk flaps its wings and tries to take flight while Anna with the Minnesota Raptor Center talks about the birds behavior during a STEM Day presentation at the Minnesota Discovery Center. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Minnesota Discovery Center Paleontologist John Westgaard shows off samples of fossils to a class of Rock Ridge junior high school students as part of the annual STEM Day Program at the discovery center in Chisholm. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Students check out a balloon which was frozen several times in liquid nitrogen during a demonstration as part a three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Seventh graders watch as members of the Virginia Fire Department take apart a car to demonstrate several of the rescue tools they use in an emergency situation. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended a three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Students attending the annual three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center get a lesson in hydrogen as it erupts into a ball of fire on stage Friday morning. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Minnesota Discovery Center Paleontologist John Westgaard shows off samples of fossils to a class of Rock Ridge junior high school students as part of the annual STEM Day Program at the discovery center in Chisholm. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Mark Sauer
A red tail hawk flaps its wings and tries to take flight while Anna Voss, a naturalist with the Minnesota Raptor Center talks about the birds behavior during a STEM Day presentation at the Minnesota Discovery Center. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Mark Sauer
Students check out a balloon which was frozen several times in liquid nitrogen during a demonstration as part a three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Mark Sauer
Seventh graders watch as members of the Virginia Fire Department take apart a car to demonstrate several of the rescue tools they use in an emergency situation. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended a three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Mark Sauer
Students attending the annual three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center get a lesson in hydrogen as it erupts into a ball of fire on stage Friday morning. More than 1,200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Mark Sauer
A red tail hawk flaps its wings and tries to take flight while Anna with the Minnesota Raptor Center talks about the birds behavior during a STEM Day presentation at the Minnesota Discovery Center. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Mark Sauer
Minnesota Discovery Center Paleontologist John Westgaard shows off samples of fossils to a class of Rock Ridge junior high school students as part of the annual STEM Day Program at the discovery center in Chisholm. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Mark Sauer
Students check out a balloon which was frozen several times in liquid nitrogen during a demonstration as part a three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Mark Sauer
Seventh graders watch as members of the Virginia Fire Department take apart a car to demonstrate several of the rescue tools they use in an emergency situation. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended a three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
Mark Sauer
Students attending the annual three day STEM program at the Minnesota Discovery Center get a lesson in hydrogen as it erupts into a ball of fire on stage Friday morning. More than 1200 7th graders from across the region attended the program which gave them an introduction to science, technology and engineering concepts.
CHISHOLM— Seventh grade students from 14 area schools had an opportunity earlier this week to get out of the classroom and experience a variety of lessons in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
An estimated 1,200 students were anticipated for the festival now in its 12th year, held May 2, 3, and 4 with activities related to STEM career fields in northern Minnesota.
MDC Marketing and Fund Director said in its history the event has impacted more than 12,000 students. Donations cover all costs from transportations and student lunches to educational presenters, STEM-themed water bottles and activity supplies—ensuring that participating schools have no cost to participate.
“We’re really excited about the 12th annual Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival,” MDC Development and Marketing Director Jordan Metsa said on Friday. “Without the volunteers from United States Steel and the Retired Women of Steel and the continued support of our sponsors, it would not be possible.”
Metsa said the Retired Women of Steel Volunteers packaged 1,300 lunches for the three-day event.
In its history the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival has impacted more than 12,000 students, he noted.
Some of this year’s educational presenters at this year’s festival include the Science Museum of Minnesota, The University of Minnesota Raptor Center, Prismatic Magic Lasers, Headwaters Science Museum, the Minnesota Discovery Center Paleontology Department, St. Louis County Soil & Water, Virginia Fire Department, and Hibbing Taconite.
Presenters from the Headwaters Science Museum wowed the students with demonstrations on combustion in the pavilion at MDC. The museum is new to the festival this year.
“Ok, that was really cool,” said one student after experiencing a presenter ignite a balloon filled with hydrogen.
Becca Reese from the St. Louis County Water and Soil District presented on culverts, and is another one of the new presenters this year, according to Metsa.
In the theater, representatives from the Raptor Center presented birds of prey, telling about their unique characteristics and how they hunt for prey.
Tasha Niemi from Hibbing Taconite and Moe Benda from the University of Minnesota-Duluth led a simulation on mining, explaining the various steps in the process from exploration to mine land reclamation when mining activity ceases.
In the parking lot of MDC representatives from the Virginia Fire Department demonstrated jaws of life tools on two actual vehicles.
Metsa said seeing the fire department demonstration allows students to learn how emergency responders are able to open up a vehicle on the scene of a crash in order to access victims.
The Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival is a satellite event of the National Science and Engineering Festival in Washington, D.C., with numerous communities around the nation holding similar programs and is entirely donor funded and volunteer operated.
The Planning Committee is made up of the following individuals: Lisa Rudstrom, Range Engineering Council; Tom Jamar, Range Engineering Council; Will Saice, Minnesota Power; Randy Lampton, Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training; Moe Benda, University of Minnesota Duluth; Shelly Sallee, IRRR; Heath Boe, Advanced Minnesota; Bart Johnson, ICC Engineering; Alyssa Niemi and Jordan Metsa, Minnesota Discovery Center.
Sponsors for the 2023 fair are: Minnesota Power, United States Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs, Twin Metals, University of Minnesota Duluth, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Applied Learning Institute, Jasper Engineering, Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Iron Range Plumbing and Heating, Iron Mining Association, Cast Corporation, and Hometown Focus Community News.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.