CHISHOLM— Seventh grade students from 14 area schools had an opportunity earlier this week to get out of the classroom and experience a variety of lessons in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at the Iron Range Science and Engineering Festival at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

An estimated 1,200 students were anticipated for the festival now in its 12th year, held May 2, 3, and 4 with activities related to STEM career fields in northern Minnesota.

