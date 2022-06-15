 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Iron Range Rotary fishing contest nets a lot of anglers, fish and prizes

  • 0

VIRGINIA — It was a banner day on Silver Lake last Thursday as hundreds of kids took part in the 46th Annual Iron Range Rotary Gary Carlson Memorial Kids Fishing and Casting Contest.

Young anglers of all ages caught and registered more than 300 fish on the day, including a load of sunfish and bluegills, plenty of bass (largemouth and rock), and even a few northerns and walleyes.

There were over $6,000 in prizes awarded during the contest, which saw 155 kids 8-years-old and younger compete in one division and 148 kids 9-years-old and older compete in another division.

The three hour contest was held at Silver Lake and featured free food, plenty of sunshine, and a lot of good fishing.

While there were many prizes awarded, and many top finishers named, the following are just some of the top anglers in each category in the 9 and over division with fish weight in parenthesis, as reported by the Rotary Club:

• Sunfish: Sonya Boase (.59 ounces), Logan House (.50 ounces), and Emily Rich (.42 ounces).

• Bluegill: Dacorion Kuzma (.70 ounces), Bentley Wenneson (.68 ounces), and Eli Pontenen (.66 ounces).

• Bass: Rhylan Pauna (3 pounds, 48 ounces), Finn Schroeder (2 pounds, 44 ounces), and Hunter Koski (2 pounds, 7 ounces).

• Rock bass: Hudson Peterson (1 pound, 32 ounces), Evan Arvola (1 pound, 5 ounces), and Klepra Hainey (.92 ounces).

• Crappie: Jesse Brunner (.61 ounces), Elizabeth Langonski (.28 ounces).

• Perch: Jake Drobnick (.60 ounces), Gemma Haberkost (.57 ounces), and Ryan Long (.52 ounces).

• Northern: Hudson Peterson (3 pounds, 72 ounces), Everett Knudson (1 pound, 89 ounces) and Liam Hyvonen (1 pound, 12 ounces).

• Walleye: Jaden Zetwich (4 pounds, 62 ounces).

The following are some of the top anglers in each category in the 8 and under division with fish weight in parenthesis, according to results provided by the Rotary Club:

• Sunfish: Landyn Skaudis (.57 ounces), Hunter Hines (.52 ounces), Dawson Skaudis (.48 ounces).

• Bluegill: Miles Lorenz (55 ounces), Meghan Mikolich (.52 ounces), and Aubree Pasch (.50 ounce).

• Bass: Vienna Stephens (2 pounds, 97 ounces), Presley Salo (2 pounds, 86 ounces), and Hunter Maninga (2 pounds, 82 ounces).

• Rock bass: Ayden Lung (1 pound, 91 ounces) and Olivia Venne (1 pound, 23 ounces).

• Crappie: Bentley Chopp (one pound, 25 ounces) and Rowan Murphy (.35 ounces).

Northern: Kason Pineo (2 pounds, 77 ounces), Vienna Stephens (1 pound, 32 ounces).

According to their Facebook page, The Iron Range Rotary Club of Virginia is a member of District 5580 (covering North Dakota, Northern Minnesota, Superior and Ashland, Wisconsin, and 4 clubs in Ontario, Canada). There are 66 clubs in the District with a total membership of approximately 3,500 Rotarians. The district is one of the largest Districts in the Rotary World, over 1,200 miles East and West, and covers three time zones.

For more information see: @ironrangerotaryclub on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK