Iron Range Pasty Festival back in full force

MOUNTAIN IRON — The idea behind the Iron Range Pasty Festival was to hold a big community meal spotlighting the tasty meat and vegetable pocket pies, featuring homemade pasties made with locally sourced ingredients.
The gathering also launched as a way “to celebrate our heritage and our food heritage,” said Marlise Riffel, festival chairwoman.
That all happened in 2019, and the festivities will be in full force again this year with the Iron Range Pasty Festival back to an in-person event with a sit-down meal.
This year’s pasty celebration is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mountain Iron. Fresh-baked pasties, accompanied by slaw and a beverage, will be served during three seatings at 4, 5, and 6 p.m., for a cost of $15.
Frozen pasties, selling for $10 each with a limit of five per order, can also be picked up at the church.
Purchasing advanced tickets and pasty orders is encouraged, Riffel said, noting that there are only a limited amount of pasties.
Tickets can be reserved at tinyurl.com/orderpasty. Orders can be placed by calling or texting 218-969-6872 during the hours of 5 to 9 p.m.
The inaugural pasty festival — the main fundraiser for the nonprofit Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability (IRPS) — “was very well-attended,” Riffel said.
Organizers made the decision to pivot to a drive-through event the past two years because of the COVID pandemic.
“We are really happy to be back in person again,” she said.
The celebration will offer information on IRPS — best known for hosting the annual Iron Range Earth Fest — and ways to volunteer and get involved in the grassroots organization, Riffel added.
The pasty festival embodies the goals of IRPS, which supports community sustainability through events, initiatives and projects.
It is of most importance that all the ingredients for the pasties are local, Riffel said. The potatoes, onions, carrots and rutabagas are locally grown. The grass-fed beef and pastured pork comes from WillowSedge Farm in Palisade, Minnesota. The lard used to make the dough is also locally sourced.
Additionally, fresh thyme in the pasties is grown by Mesabi East Environmental Learning Center students in Aurora.
Producing the from-scratch pasties is “labor intensive,” and involves days of washing and chopping vegetables, dough making, and assembling and baking the pasties, all of which takes place at the Minnesota Department of Health-licensed Messiah Lutheran Church Common Ground Community Kitchen.
The care that goes into making the pasties is what makes them special, Riffel said. While rolling the chilled dough, volunteers use their own body heat to warm it with their gloved hands, and “that’s what personalizes the pasties.”
It is said the makers of the original Cornish handheld meat pies — which became a “lunch pail staple” for Iron Range miners because of their nourishment and ease of eating — could be identified by their crust crimping styles, she added.
The Hibbing band, MorningBird, will perform during the festival’s community meal and, weather-permitting, there will be outdoor rutabaga bowling and a “Mrs. Rutabaga Head” decorating family activity. There will also be a photo booth with props.
Sharon Chadwick, an IRPS board member, will have a “plastics challenge” activity teaching about plastics recycling. It was a popular station at Earth Fest, Riffel said.
The festival will also host a free electronics recycling mobile center in the parking lot. Laptops, desktops, monitors, and televisions under 19 inches will be accepted and brought to a certified recycling facility in the Twin Cities.
“Waste electronics are full of precious metals” that can be reused, as well as toxins that should be kept from entering the waste stream, Riffel noted.
The pasty festival, typically at the Mountain Iron Community Center, could not be held there this year because of bookings. That created a “seating challenge” at the smaller venue, Riffel said, and thus the three seating times.
Organizers also decided to cut back on the number of pasties, making 686 compared to more than 1,200 last year.
But many volunteers stepped up make the featured pies, and Riffel said she expects this year’s total will be doubled for the fifth annual event.
IRPS is directed by a small board and the nonprofit relies on community participation, she said, thanking “the volunteers’ spirited efforts in making the pasties.”
Pasties fueled Iron Range miners. They are a part of the area’s heritage and should be celebrated, she said.
