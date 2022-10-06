Iron Range Pasty Festival back in full force

Volunteers make pasties for this year’s Iron Range Pasty Festival. The event will include a sit-down community meal.

MOUNTAIN IRON — The idea behind the Iron Range Pasty Festival was to hold a big community meal spotlighting the tasty meat and vegetable pocket pies, featuring homemade pasties made with locally sourced ingredients.

The gathering also launched as a way “to celebrate our heritage and our food heritage,” said Marlise Riffel, festival chairwoman.

