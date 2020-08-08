Iron Range mayors address blight issues

GILBERT — Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. is calling on the citizens of Gilbert to join him on a task force to eliminate blight, a "huge problem" in the city. "We all stand to benefit for having a cleaner Gilbert, a nice place to live and call home," he said Wednesday in a text message to the Mesabi Tribune.
The blight to which Oberstar was referring includes unkempt yards, junked cars, garbage strewn about yards, broken windows and tall weeds. The mayor said he does not want to levy fines if the blight issue goes unaddressed. "We have given out a fair number of warnings, in hopes people will clean up their properties."
Instead Oberstar invited residents to join his task force by calling him or City Hall. And any residents who need help doing yard work or transporting debris are urged to call the mayor.
Blight is not unique to Gilbert. "The City of Virginia is aggressively addressing blight in Virginia,” Mayor Larry Cuffe wrote in an email. “It is a daunting task.”
In 2017, the mayor and city councilors implemented an ordinance “to address blight and the safe conditions of building structures in Virginia,” Cuffe continued.
Today the city of Virginia has a multi-prong approach with a team of departments and employees responsible for the enforcement of blight. The city employs one full-time “blight officer” who works with city engineering, permit administration, fire marshal and the police department. They communicate with residents and business owners who have blighted property and issue correction notices that call on citizens to make necessary changes to be in compliance. If the violations persist, city officials take enforcement action in the form of a fine or seek compliance orders from the court.
“Blight is a huge challenge,” Cuffe said.
The most habitual violators are rental properties, which create “a significant financial expense” to the city. Other challenges come in the form of tax-forfeited properties and when city workers try to locate absentee owners or work with St. Louis County to acquire the properties to repair or demolish.
"Our waste receptacles are burdened with unauthorized materials that are impossible for our refuse trucks to empty,” Cuffe said. “Some residential and business refuse containers often contain garbage that is not properly bagged or secured.”
Moving forward, the city of Virginia is close to implementing a rental code chapter to the property maintenance code.
Mountain Iron Mayor Gary Skalko told the Mesabi Tribune in a telephone interview that residents who have concerns with a blight issue must submit a written complaint to the city. "Blight exists everywhere," Skalko said, referring to the issue across the Iron Range.
Together, city officials and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office have been working to deal with blight problems in Mountain Iron, which encompasses such a large rural area. They have seen some success.
"We try to work with people to make corrections,” Skalo said. “If they will not cooperate, yes, a fine. We're getting fewer complaints now."
Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata was sent an email regarding blight in that city, but he did not respond by the Friday newspaper deadline.
Back in Gilbert, Oberstar wrote in a text message, "Many citizens have come forward and expressed an interest to give their time to help clean up Gilbert.” He added, “I would like to see homeowners take pride in the condition of their homes and yards. It is not fair for just some people to take care and clean up their yards -- all homeowners need to do so. People considering moving to Gilbert "look at the surroundings."”
Regarding inoperable vehicles in town, he texted, "Yes, we in Gilbert and elsewhere are notorious for hanging on to our old nostalgic vehicles. The vehicles need current or antique license tabs and need to be able to start up and move. Otherwise they are JUNK."
For now, the Gilbert City Charter addresses blight extensively. Here is a summary.
No exposed accumulation of decayed vegetable matter, pools of stagnant water, refuse, garbage cans which emit foul odors, industrial waste.
No discarding of appliances or machinery so that it harbors rats, mice and the like.
No storage of pipe, lumber, forms, steel, machinery outside on residential property, unless shielded from public view by an opaque cover or fence.
No more than four vehicles per house can be parked or stored anywhere outside.
No vehicles parked or stored outside not on a paved or gravel surface.
No motor vehicles not in operating condition, being used for parts or are not properly licensed.
No buildings and fences that have been so poorly maintained that their physical condition detracts from the surrounding neighborhood.
Weeds, grass or plants, other than trees, bushes, flowers, or other ornamental plants are not to exceed 12 inches in height.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.