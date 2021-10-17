Despite labor shortages across the nation — and closer to home on the Iron Range — there are individuals who are willing to work but unable to do so because of personal circumstances, attests Laurentian Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Appelwick.
For instance, she said, “we know that there are people who want to work, but because they are also caregivers to children, spouses, parents or other loved ones, they need flexible employment.”
The Laurentian chamber, which serves the Quad Cities of Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert and Mountain Iron, has partnered with the Hibbing and Chisholm chambers of commerce, along with the regional Iron Range Tourism Bureau (IRT), to address the issue.
Together they created the Iron Range Flexible Employer Program. The initiative is designed “to match up employers with employees who may not be looking for a 9 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.) office job,” Appelwick said.
The program serves as a resource for people seeking more flexible employment and as a way for employers to publicize their willingness to offer such positions.
To participate, employers fill out an online form at IRT’s Hello Iron Range website, helloironrange.com. Those employers self-identify the types of family- or youth-friendly benefits they offer.
For instance, they can indicate if they offer paid leave, child care benefits, tuition reimbursements, a wellness program, flexible scheduling, morning-only shifts, evening and weekend shifts, work hours ending before 10 p.m., or remote work with flex time (allowing employees to, for example, leave the office or building to attend to kids’ activities).
Businesses identified as “Flexible Employers" will be listed on the Hello Iron Range website. They will also receive a window cling to display and logos to use in recruiting or on their own website or materials.
At Hello Iron Range — a resource site initiated and managed by IRT, with support from a Blandin Broadband grant — potential employees can check for employers who meet their work environment needs.
The Flexible Employer Program was developed with assistance from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
“Our business communities recognize the value in offering a flexible work environment,” said Shelly Hanson, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce president. “When it is possible to add this benefit, flexibility increases workforce retention, attraction, and longevity of quality workers.”
Appelwick said conflicts regarding childcare are a main reason some families have difficulty entering or staying in the workforce.
There are a number of reasons a person might need to work part of the time, or fully, from home, she added. The program aims to address labor shortages in those areas.
Contacts for the Flexible Employer Program are:
• For Buhl, Mountain Iron, Virginia, Eveleth, Biwabik, Gilbert, Aurora, and Hoyt Lakes: Laurentian Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Appelwick; president@laurentianchamber.org.
• For Hibbing: Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce President Shelly Hanson; s.hanson@hibbing.org.
• For Chisholm: Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce Director Shannon Kishel-Roche; info@chisholmchamber.com.
• For information on IRT or Hello Iron Range: Executive Director Beth Pierce; beth@ironrange.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.