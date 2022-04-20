MOUNTAIN IRON — It’s been a few years since the last Iron Range EarthFest. But after a pandemic hiatus, the popular event is returning with new energy and an upbeat outlook.
“Energizing Our Future” is the theme of this year’s EarthFest, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at three neighboring venues: the Mountain Iron Community Center, Merritt Elementary, and Messiah Lutheran Church.
The jam-packed day truly offers “something for everyone,” said EarthFest Coordinator Marlise Riffel.
Whether you are interested in learning about “eating for energy;” looking to pick up some homemade jams, jellies, pickles, breads, or organic seeds; or have electronic recyclables to toss conscientiously during spring cleaning — there will be opportunities for all of that, and much more.
The free event will include 11 speakers, 45 vendors and exhibitors, food, live music, a local marketplace and silent auction, and children’s activities.
“People are really looking forward to getting together” for EarthFest, the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability’s biggest annual event, Riffel said. IRPS also hosts a yearly Pasty Festival, which had recently switched to drive-through style to follow state health guidelines.
But such events are just not the same when people can’t gather, she said.
At EarthFest, “people meet new people and hang out with exhibitors and make new connections. It’s a very interpersonal, social-type event. For that reason, we are awfully glad to be in-person this year.”
There will be plenty of parking with the Mountain Iron-Buhl high school’s new lot, as well as free shuttle service between the buildings for those who don’t want to walk, Riffel added. Students from MI-B’s Leo Club will hand out maps and direct traffic.
“We will open up with a drum ceremony, which we’ve never done before,” she said. Chaz Wagner and Terry Goodsky of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa will perform the ceremony on the Nett Lake Reservation’s sacred Mukaday Bikone Binaysi “Black Eagle” drum at 9:30 a.m. in the Messiah Lutheran sanctuary.
“One of the things we haven’t had in a while is electronic recycling,” said the coordinator. The St. Louis County Environmental Services project, which works to recycle e-waste rich in copper and nickel, will accept laptops, desktops, monitors and televisions smaller than 19 inches, only, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the community center.
“For the first time ever, we are having a children’s carnival,” Riffel said.
Merritt Elementary will have all sorts of fun games for kids, including a hula hoop contest, rubber ducky fishing, sack races, and Plinko. There will be a photo booth with props, arts and crafts, planting activities, a poster contest and a renewable energy engineering design challenge led by Iron Range Engineering for grades three to eight.
There will also be a party for the United States Forest Service’s “Woodsy Owl,” who turns 50 this year. There is even a possibility of an appearance by Woodsy himself, Riffel said.
Organizers are hoping for nice weather so critters from Cook’s Country Connection and Mr. Ed’s Farm, of Hibbing, can entertain outdoors — and for John Latimer’s “phenology walk” to take place. All ages enjoy the educational nature stroll, Riffel said.
Minnesota Power plans to have a Chevy Volt, an electric hybrid vehicle, on display.
“There are a lot of choices” of speakers throughout the day, including a feature presentation by Macalester College’s Dr. Roopali Phadke, who will talk about recycling precious metals from e-waste — “things that are right under our feet, in garbage cans and landfills,” Riffel said.
Robert Blake, of Solar Bear, will present, “Native Nations Leading the Way in Renewable Energy.” Blake has been involved in efforts throughout the Midwest to get reservations, in particular, “up to speed in renewables,” Riffel said.
Bobby King, of Solar United Neighbors of Minnesota, will lead a presentation on launching a second Iron Range Solar Co-op. People interested in “going solar” will have an opportunity to be part of the economical group-buying venture, which includes choosing installers and reviewing bids, Riffel said.
Andy Hill, who has engaged in eco-friendly house building in Ely, will talk about “how we can build to walk lightly on the Earth,” she said.
Other speakers include Zack Schroeder, a certified functional medicine health coach; Zachary Paige, founder of North Circle Seeds; Shanai Matteson, a public artist who will hold a storytelling session on “Creating Energy for Clean Water;” Colby Abazs, who will speak on “The Future of Electric Vehicles;” and Art Norton, of Itasca Clean Energy Team, whose talk is titled, “Community Solar & Battery Storage in Grand Rapids.”
There will be all sorts of vendors selling everything from Tupperware to Minnesota’s only organic-certified seeds to journals made with recycled paper and fabrics, Riffel said.
IRPS will have a booth where attendees can “try hand sorting plastic recyclables,” and learn about what happens when plastic is not recycled.
The Virginia Farmers Market, the Rutabaga Project and the Virginia Community Gardens will be on hand with information on their endeavors.
While this year’s EarthFest focuses on looking to the future, IRPS supports the concept of embracing sustainable ways of the past. The Virginia Area Historical Society will have an exhibit of common tools and household items once used to complete everyday tasks.
Essentia Health will also be at the festival to seek participants to share health information for a research study, Riffel said.
Projects created by the Community Sustainability Initiative will be on display, with people’s choice voting from 10 a.m. to noon. The initiative seeks ideas from students, community groups, churches, and businesses aimed at advancing the health and sustainability of Iron Range communities. A silent auction featuring an assortment of items will be held during EarthFest to support CSI.
The Go Figur food truck will offer a selection of sandwiches/wraps, soup and dessert from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and attendees can relax while noshing on lunch to the tunes of Sara Softich and Ryan Lane, of the group, Nadair.
At 1 p.m., the Messiah Common Ground Kitchen will serve a lunch featuring Mountain Iron resident Claudia Skalko’s homemade “Nana’s Noodles.” Coffee and baked goods will be available all day.
Earth Fest is made possible by a number of regional sponsors, Riffel said, including this year’s new sponsor, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.
“It feels really wonderful” to have EarthFest back, she added. “Everyone is really ready.”
