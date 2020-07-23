HIBBING — A movement is starting on the Iron Range, where billboards and yard signs announce, “We Support First Responders and Law Enforcement.”
“I call our movement the ‘Silent Majority’,” said Greg Perrella, the owner and broker of a real estate agency with his namesake in Hibbing, over the phone Thursday.
Unlike protests and rallies sweeping across the nation, this one is not focused on changing practices or policies. There is no political stance to the Silent Majority; it offers only gratitude for local police officers.
Over the next six months, a new billboard will be installed throughout the region. The first sign can be found north of Virginia on Highway 53. Future locations will include Hibbing, Chisholm and Eveleth.
“We’ve also made 600 yard signs,” Perrella said. “If people want to show their support, great!”
Billboards are sponsored by: Perrella and Associates Real Estate, Lee’s Commercial Rental and Commercial Developing and Ken’s A1.
Yard signs are sponsored by: The Bottle Shop, Guye’s Plumbing and Heating, Sammy’s Pizza and Valentini’s Supper Club.
It was on May 25 when ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by kneeling on his neck for several minutes. Floyd was being arrested for using an alleged counterfeit bill. Happening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, this incident triggered civil unrest and protesting throughout the country.
Six days later, peaceful protests were held in Hibbing and Virginia. More appeared in regional cities such as Chisholm and Grand Rapids. There was also a Support the Police rally in Hibbing in front of the courthouse in June.
As these protests against racial injustice and police brutality continued, so did the 24-hour news cycle. Perrella admitted he became tired of the unrest.
“If there is a bad person in law enforcement they should be punished but the good ones should hear our gratitude,” Perrella said. “That is the way it should be in any walk of life. If good, let people know it.”
Later, Perrella added over email, “I am 100 percent for all lawful protests and rallies. One-hundred percent against hurting anyone or destroying public or private property.”
That is how the project began. “There are good people in law enforcement and first responders,” he said over the phone. “We want them to know we support their efforts and important work they do for our community.”
Perrella continued, “I think there are a lot of people hesitant to speak up for law enforcement, we need to get past that. We need to be vocal and express a fair opinion.”
To get a yard sign, show support or join the Silent Majority movement, contact Perrella and Associates Real Estate in Hibbing by stopping in at 1932 E 2nd Ave or calling 218-262-5582.
