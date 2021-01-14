Northeastern Minnesota's six iron ore plants are getting back $10.1 million to reinvest in their facilities.

The nine-member Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation board on Friday considers recommending the Taconite Economic Development Fund (TEDF) rebates during a Zoom meeting of the board.

The TEDF rebates 25.1 cents-per-ton from the Taconite Production Tax that iron ore plants pay on each ton of iron ore pellets produced.

Matching funds are provided by each plant. The $10.1 million in rebates will help fund more than $20 million in improvement projects at the facilities.

Fifteen northeastern Minnesota communities are also in line to be awarded more than $2.4 million in grants for community and development infrastructure projects. The funding will support more than $52 million in community projects such as water, sewer and street improvements.

In addition, three communities are up for $490,700 in Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation regional trails grants to support the design, engineering and construction of $3.9 million in recreational trails.

TEDF projects are:

- $1,850,602 to Hibbing Taconite Co. for $3.7 replacement of primary mill half shell, grinding gear and pinion.

- $1,332,568 to Keetac for tailings basin floating pump barges, discharge piping, access road and electrical substations and power lines.

- $725,599 to Minorca for filter cake replacement, rougher structural steel supports and cobber area structural steel support replacement.

- $3,272,392 to Minntac Mine for a Dark River seep collection and pump back system and Line 7 grate replacement.

- $1,502,815 to Northshore Mining Co. for filter capacity increase capabilities.

- $1,463,652 to United Taconite for Line 2 furnace grate replacement.

Community and Development Infrastructure projects are:

- $25,000 to the City of Bigfork for $75,772 in city-wide water meter replacement.

- $250,000 to the City of Biwabik for a $1.35 million road reconstruction and utility replacement of a segment of Highway 135.

- $145,000 to Breitung Township for a $675,756 sanitary sewer replacement in Soudan.

- $250,000 to the City of Buhl for $4.1 million in sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, sidewalk, water, and sewer service lines.

- $30,000 to the City of Cook for a $95,000 lift station replacement.

- $185,000 to the City of Crosby toward a $6.5 million Highway 210 street and utilities replacement.

- $200,000 to the City of Ely for $1.3 million water, sewer and storm sewer upgrades.

- $125,000 to the City of Gilbert toward a $349,750 repair and recoating of the Gilbert Concrete Storage Reservoir.

- $250,000 to the City of Grand Marais for a $10.2 million road main street reconstruction.

- $250,000 to the City of Hoyt Lakes toward a $12.6 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade and water tower modifications.

- $149,000 to the City of Ironton toward construction of a new $3.8 million water treatment plant.

- $40,000 to the City of Nashwauk for a $210,000 water main replacement.

- $100,000 to the City of Nashwauk toward $335,000 in storm sewer updates.

- $64,397 to the City of Silver Bay for a $455,381 reconstruction of a safe drop-off zone for a new child care facility at William M. Kelley School.

- $100,000 to the City of Tower toward $955,918 in water, storm sewer and street upgrades.

- $300,000 to the City of Hibbing for a $9.4 million, 32,000 square-foot addition at Washington Elementary School. Early childhood and head start programs operated by the Hibbing School District and Arrowhead Head Start/Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency will share space.

Regional Trails grants are:

- $303,700 to the City of Riverton for a $2.1 million construction of the new Sagamore Unit bike trail within the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.

- $119,000 to the City of Ely for $475,134 construction of bituminous on the Trezona Trail and a new access to Semer's Park.

- $68,000 to the Town of Morse toward a $1.2 million acquisition of four parcels of land and construction of the Taconite Trail into an ATV trail from Ely to Purvis Road.

Bank participation loan projects are:

- A $280,660 loan to Northeast Technical Services, Inc., in Virginia toward a $561,320 purchase of a rotosonic drill rig, tooling and a trailer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments