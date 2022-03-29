Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are on the move again.
At 7:48 a.m. Sunday, the 1,000-foot iron ore carrier Burns Harbor slipped under the Aerial Lift Bridge and out of the icy Port of Duluth-Superior with a load of iron ore pellets worth about $8 million.
“We are excited to salute the first ships loading at the Head of the Lakes and also to welcome the season's first inbound vessels to our Lake Superior Ports,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “We have iron ore ready and waiting at each of the docks, thanks to another winter of steady Iron Range pellet production.”
With the Friday morning opening of the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., the 2022-2023 shipping season opened to traffic.
The locks, which close from January 15 to March 25 each year, are the passageway to lift and lower iron ore carriers and ocean freighters between the upper and lower Great Lakes.
Until the locks open, a majority of the iron ore pellets produced at the six northeastern Minnesota taconite plants produced over the winter are stockpiled at the plants or Lake Superior docks.
Total iron ore pellet production at the plants was expected to be about 38.6 million tons in 2022, about the same at the 38.7 million tons produced in 2021.
However, an announced May 1 idling of Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc,'s Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, a pellet conveyor structure collapse at United States Steel Corp.'s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and slightly lower production at some other plants so far in 2022 compared to 2021, has altered the forecast for the year.
Total 2022 iron ore pellet production at the six plants is now forecast to be 35.6 million tons, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
Still, industry officials remain optimistic.
“It's looking like it's going to be a good 2022,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative said. “Pricing is still high for steel and pellets and it sounds like demand in auto and construction are going strong.”
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota mines are the raw ingredient used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Although some iron ore pellets are shipped by rail, a majority are shipped via iron ore carrier down the Great Lakes to lower Great Lakes steel mills.
Ninety percent of the iron ore produced in America travels through the Soo Locks.
Each iron ore ship carries about 70,000 tons of iron ore pellets, equating to about $7.7 million in ore value, according to Johnson.
Each ton of iron ore generates $24,000 in economic activity from iron mines to automobiles and appliances, she said.
Minnesota's iron ore industry contributes $3 billion each year to the state economy, employs about 4,200 directly and an additional 13,000 in support jobs.
“Each shipping season, we are reminded of the interconnectedness of mining in our daily lives and its regional economic benefits,” Johnson said. “The opening of the Soo Locks is a great day for Minnesota iron, American steel, and all our regional ports.”
Northeastern Minnesota taconite plants pay a production tax on each ton of pellets produced.
The tax helps fund cities, townships, counties, and schools in the taconite area, provides property tax relief, and funds the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
The production tax, which automatically goes up each year unless frozen by the legislature, is expected to be $3.063 per ton for 2022 production, according to the minerals tax office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.