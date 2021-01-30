United States Steel Corp. is moving ahead with more deals to cash-in on iron ore pellets produced at its Iron Range mines.
The Pittsburgh-based iron ore pellet and steelmaker in its fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call on Friday, said it added $100 million to its 2020 balance sheet from an April deal giving Canadian steelmaker Stelco, Inc., an option to acquire 25 percent ownership in Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron.
“This agreement in 2020 recognized the value of our strategically advantaged iron ore assets, a deal that implied a value of $2.4 billion,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in the conference call.
With the $100 million now paid by Stelco to U.S. Steel, Stelco has until Jan. 31, 2027, to pay an additional $500 million to acquire 25 percent ownership in Minntac.
Minntac Mine is North America's largest iron ore plant.
On the Iron Range, U.S. Steel also owns and operates Keetac in Keewatin and holds ownership in Hibbing Taconite Co.
Beyond the Minntac deal, the company is continuing to monetize its iron ore assets.
“We've also entered a third party sales agreement with Algoma that begins in 2021 and we are nearing additional third party merchant pellet agreements,” Burritt said.
Algoma Steel, Inc, is a 2.8 million ton-per-year steelmaking facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Steve Bonach, United Steelworkers Local 1938 president at Minntac, said pellets from U.S. Steel's Iron Range iron ore facilities in years past were shipped exclusively to the company's blast furnaces. But some of the pellets are now being sold to other steelmakers.
“We are selling on the open market,” Bonach said. “I'm not 100 percent sure where it's all going. We're supplying to our steel mills and also selling on the open market.”
Minntac and Keetac can produce 22.4 million tons of iron ore pellets per year.
Pellet production is going strong, Bonach said.
“Our pellet production is coinciding with the demand,” Bonach said.
U.S. Steel reported fourth quarter 2020 net earnings of $49 million and a fourth quarter adjusted net loss of $60 million.
For the full year, U.S. Steel recorded a net loss of $1.165 billion and an adjusted net loss of $920 million.
The company in January closed a $774 million cash deal to acquire the remaining ownership in Big River Steel, a modern mini mill in Osceola, Ark.
Big River Steel is a 3.3 million-ton-per year electric arc furnace steelmaking facility along the Mississippi River. It's the only LEED-certified steel mill in the nation. U.S. Steel had record safety and environmental achievement in 2020 and is on a path of profit and value, Burritt said.
“Instead of riding out the storm, we went on offense,” Burritt said of 2020. “The future is bright at U.S. Steel.”
