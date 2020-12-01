Iron ore pellet production hit the rocks in 2020.
Total pellet production at northeastern Minnesota's six iron ore plants is projected to be 29.3 million taxable tons for the calendar year.
It's 7.8 million tons less than 2019 when 37.1 million tons were produced.
Iron ore pellets produced at the northeastern Minnesota plants are the primary feed used to make steel.
As 2020 began, optimism was high.
Total production of 38.1 million tons was forecast by the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
However, three of the six plants — Hibbing Taconite Co., Keetac and Northshore Mining Co., — went idle during portions of the year. About 1,500 of the industry's 4,100 employees were put out of work.
In late April, the forecast was revised downward to 31.1 million tons.
As iron ore plant idlings dragged on, especially at United States Steel's Keetac facility in Keewatin, Minn., production slipped even further.
The year's pellet production decline is reflective of a dip in steel demand due to the pandemic.
Orders for steel and iron ore pellets plummeted as nationwide sales and the production of cars, trucks and appliances, came to a standstill. Energy and construction sectors also slowed.
“This was a year I don't think anyone could have predicted,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “The difficulty with the pandemic caused a lot of automakers to idle their facilities, which caused a lot of steelmakers to idle their facilities, which caused the iron ore industry to idle facilities.”
Keetac was idled in May. Pellet production is expected to resume in mid-December.
That means the plant will have operated for less than half the year.
“As of right now everyone is concentrating on getting this plant up and running,” Dan Pierce, United Steelworkers Local 2660 president at Keetac said. “Order books look good and auto, truck and appliance sales look good. Everything is doing well right now.”
For 2020, U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine, North America's largest iron ore plant, is projected to produce 11.4 million tons of iron ore pellets.
Cleveland-Cliffs' United Taconite facility in Eveleth and Forbes operated the entire year and is expected to produce 5.1 million tons.
Hibbing Taconite Co. will produce 5.1 million tons; Northshore Mining Co. 3.6 million tons; Keetac 1.5 million tons; and ArcelorMittal Minorca Mine 2.6 million tons.
At capacity, the six plants can produce around 40 million tons of iron ore pellets annually.
With all six plants back in operation for the first time since earlier in the year, signs are that the nation's steel industry is coming back to life.
Domestic raw steel production and the capability utilization rate of the nation's steelmaking facilities, is improving weekly.
For the week ending Nov. 21, the capability utilization rate of domestic steel mills was 71.5 percent, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI). Earlier this year, the capability utilization rate dropped below 54 percent.
Like iron ore pellets, steel production in 2020 is far behind 2019.
Year-to-date domestic raw steel production was 70,541,000 net tons through Nov. 21, according to the AISI. That's 16.8 percent lower than the same period in 2019 when 86,623,000 net tons were produced at an 80 percent capability utilization rate.
At the same time, steel imports which can harm the domestic steel and iron ore industry, have declined.
Imports of total and steel finished products were down 22.8 percent in October compared to the same period in 2019, according to AISI.
Another bright spot is a rebound in new vehicle sales.
New light-vehicle sales in September were 1.34 million units, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. That's a 6.1 percent increase compared to September 2019.
Medium and heavy duty commercial truck sales were up for the fourth straight month.
“Auto making is coming roaring back,” Johnson said. “I'm hearing about people who are ordering cars who can't get them. I'm also hearing a lot of people are renovating their homes, which means sales of dishwashers and other appliances.”
The 2020 pellet production downtown will have a negative impact on reinvestment in northeastern Minnesota iron ore plants, however.
Whenever total iron ore pellet production falls below 30 million tons, the plants don't qualify for a 25.1 cent-per-ton rebate from the taconite production tax paid on each ton of pellets produced.
The rebate, coupled with matching funds from each iron ore plant producer, is used to reinvest in capital improvement projects at the plants.
Current estimates are that about 34.5 million tons of iron ore pellets will be produced in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
