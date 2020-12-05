There are many sites across the Arrowhead that, when you see them, you know the place is special, unique. Split Rock Lighthouse, high on its cliff above Lake Superior, is one. The Lift Bridge in Duluth is another. The “Man-Made Grand Canyon” of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine just north of downtown Hibbing is yet another.
Approaching Chisholm on Highway 169 whether from the east or the west, you will spot another such landmark: the Iron Man Statue.
I remember that when the statue was first installed, some people did not like him much. They thought he should have looked more like Superman with bulging arm muscles ready to lift tons of steel with one hand. But others like him as he is. To them, he depicts the reality of the men who came from often impoverished backgrounds to do hard, dirty, dangerous work. They were super men. They succeeded in building a century of steel.
The statue was completed in 1987 and dedicated on July 4th of that year. The Iron Man himself is 36 feet tall. He stands on a 49 foot-tall structure of steel. Weariness from a day of hard work in the mines is clear in the miner’s body language. The formal title of the statue is “The Emergence of Man Through Steel.”
I can honestly say that once the statue was installed I always enjoyed seeing him standing there, but never thought much more about him.
But that started to change after Joe and I moved back to Hibbing permanently in 2003. Various friends of ours who had never been to the Range, or some not for many years, began coming to visit. Their reaction to the statue helped me to see him with new eyes. And also, in pre-COVID days when we would lead tours of the area, and have either a busload of tourists or just one person in our car, we heard exclamations and a desire to stop and study the statue. Then I once again saw this landmark anew.
Just recently, Ryan Baumgard, owner with his wife Holly of Independent Electric in Chisholm, went up to the top of the Iron Man to replace the helmet’s light. Brave Ryan! I would never be able to go up there! Now, thanks to Ryan, driving past the Iron Man at night is even more impressive!
This fine statue, a memorial to all the miners who toiled in all the mines across the three Iron Ranges of northern Minnesota, helps to light the major thoroughfare across the region. He greets visitors and locals alike. He is a massive reminder of the exhausting physical labor that was required to pull the ore from the ground. He is a symbol of those who still work in the mines today.
Next time you drive by, give him a wave. A thank you. An acknowledgment of who he symbolizes.
The following article was first published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on December 3, 1986. It was written by Jeff Syme.
Giving life to the Iron Ore Miner Memorial has not been easy.
First there was the concept, developed some 15 years ago, to honor the generations of immigrants who made the Iron Range what it was and what it is.
Then came the parade of ideas and master plans.
Then the seemingly endless barrage of obstacles, detours and dead ends – years’ and years’ worth.
The memorial has died and been resurrected so many times, in fact, it has come to reflect Range life itself: boom, bust, boom, bust.
But, again, much like the Range, the miner is once again coming to life. Now for the final time. Piece by piece the statue is finally being fabricated in the basement of the Senior Citizens’ Center in Chisholm.
Outside, meanwhile, construction is well underway on the massive foundation and base over which the miner will tower.
And no one, it seems, is more relieved at the progress than the memorial’s creator, Michigan-based sculptor Jack Anderson.
“Yeah, it has been a long time coming, a long, long time. It has been 10 years since the city first contracted with me, 10 years and a lot of headaches,” he said recently. “So I’m glad to see it finally happening.
“Everything’s coming along very well now. My associate sculptors are very good and progress is fantastic. I look forward to coming in to work every day, it’s that much fun.
“I think people will be very proud of this statue. I know I will be.”
The statue will be finished this winter. It depicts a typical Range miner circa 1900, slightly hunched over at the end of a working day, tired but proud of his effort in his new land. A carbide lamp on his steel helmet will actually light up.
The base includes gigantic ingots surrounded by four 45-foot steel arches in the shape of a globe.
Anderson explained that, “The man’s at the end of the day. His work is done and he’s tired but proud. And he is standing on top of the world because his effort helped to make this country what it is.
“The world encompasses the massive steel beams and rods representing the country’s industrial growth and power. Without steel, without iron ore, we wouldn’t be here today.
“It really depicts the emergence of humans through steel.”
The statue will be erected atop the base in the spring and be dedicated on July 4 in conjunction with Chisholm’s All-Class High School Reunion.
Budgeted at $490,000, the piece was commissioned by the City of Chisholm along with support from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board and many private donations.
A handful of critics are skeptical of the memorial’s necessity and worth. After all, they say, a half-million dollars is a lot of money for an inanimate sculpture with what they call limited tourist potential.
Others wonder if the money couldn’t be better spent on economic development.
But even the critics agree that the immensity of the memorial is a fitting testimony to the 100-year legacy of Iron Range mining.
Consider:
*The finished piece 81 feet from the bottom to the top will be the third tallest memorial in the country after New York’s Statue of Liberty and St. Louis’s Gateway Arch.
*By comparison, the complete piece would tower over the roof of Hibbing’s five-story Androy Hotel by almost three stories.
*The miner is 35 feet tall; his face is five feet long; each fingernail is four inches long; his feets are six feet long.
*By comparison, Bemidji’s historic Paul Bunyan memorial is 16 feet tall, less than half the size of the miner. And Paul’s faithful friend, Babe the Blue Ox, is 10 feet tall – only half as big as the handle on the miner’s pick which is 19 feet tall.
*The miner is 12 feet, 6 inches wide at the shoulders – too big to emerge from inside the garage where it will be constructed, so a small wall at the garage will be taken down before he is moved.
*The blade of the shovel in the miner’s hand is being cast of solid steel by Matthew Maki in Chisholm. The shovel face is five feet wide and six feet long. The “gooseneck” that attaches the shovel face to the handle is another nine feet long. The shovel handle is 11 feet long.
*There will be 150 tons of steel in the base of the memorial and 1 ½ tons in the miner itself. But the miner will not weigh that much compared to its size; it will only weigh three tons total, or about as much as a couple mid-size American-made cars.
*There will be 6 ½ miles of bronze brazing rod applied over the copper sheets of which the statue is built. The copper sheets are being molded around a full-scale plaster model that Anderson made in Chisholm in 1981. After the copper is formed, the bronze is welded over it.
Two associate sculptors, both area natives, are assisting Anderson with construction. Stan Cvar of Chisholm, who is also the studio manager, was hired away from his position with Abe Mathews Engineering in Hibbing. Roger Seline of Hibbing is a welding and sculpting artist in his own right and was hired through the Hibbing Area Vocational Technical Institute.
Other local talent is also involved in the project: The general contractor is Lenci Enterprises, Inc., of Virginia; construction of the base is by Range Cornice and Tech-Weld, Inc., both of Hibbing; and base erections is by State Steel Erectors of Hibbing.
Back at the studio, at work again, Anderson guarantees the statue will impress. “You’ll have to tip your head back to look at it. There will be national media, national attention coming in here. The wait will have been worth it. You’ll see.”
•••
Jack Anderson, the sculptor of the statue, passed away in 1993.
He is also recognized in our region as the sculptor of the Bishop Baraga Shrine on US Highway 41 between L’Anse and Baraga in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. This is another giant statue. It honors the Slovenian missionary known as the “Snowshoe Priest” who came to the Upper Great Lakes in the 1830s. After many years with Anishinabee (Chippewa), Father Frederic Baraga developed a dictionary of their language which is still used today. The statue depicts him overlooking the Keeweenaw Bay on the South Shore of Lake Superior. In one hand he holds a cross and in the other a pair of snowshoes.
