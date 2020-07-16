Iron Man Statue has lights replaced

Ryan Baumgard of Independent Electric replaces the light on the Iron Man statue's helmet Thursday morning in Chisholm. The statue is 85 feet tall and the head is six feet long. Chisholm officials said they thought it's been at least 25 years since the light has been changed.

 Mark Sauer

