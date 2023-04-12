CHISHOLM—Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to building, riding and maintaining mountain bike trails on the Range is hosting an All Member Event.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. It includes information on IROC club activities, volunteer opportunities, and mountain bike riding on the Range. There will also be a screening of “Biketown”—a film featuring the Redhead Mountain Bike Park at Minnesota Discovery Center. There will also be live music, appetizers and a cash bar.

