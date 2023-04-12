CHISHOLM—Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to building, riding and maintaining mountain bike trails on the Range is hosting an All Member Event.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. It includes information on IROC club activities, volunteer opportunities, and mountain bike riding on the Range. There will also be a screening of “Biketown”—a film featuring the Redhead Mountain Bike Park at Minnesota Discovery Center. There will also be live music, appetizers and a cash bar.
The event is open to the public: You need to be a member of IROC to attend.
Pete Kero, a member of IROC who spearheaded the effort to get the Redhead built on a former mine pit, is one of the presenters.
A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) was used to cover the cost of constructing the Redhead Trail that is now owned by the City of Chisholm. IRRRB, MDC and IROC remain partners with the city on this venture with MDC serving as the trailhead.
The Redhead Mountain Bike Park is open year-round as conditions allow. In the spring/summer months it’s open to mountain biking and hiking. A portion of the trails are open in the winter to fat tire biking and snowshoeing and are groomed by IROC.
Kero said IROC is introducing an Adopt a Trail Program this summer that will provide opportunities for volunteers and business sponsors.
“That’s a big thing for this year,” Kero said.
There are about 21 segments of trail, each that will have teams of two volunteers, and an opportunity for a business sponsor, he noted.
IROC volunteers perform a variety of tasks to upkeep the Redhead Trail during the riding season, including weed whipping and inspecting the trail on a daily basis, whether it be on foot or on bike, according to information Kero provided for an early article.
There are also specific days in the spring where they rake the entire trail once conditions allow. They also tackle some larger projects throughout the season. Then in the fall, they typically take leaf blowers to the trail, along with pre-winter maintenance.
Monetary donations to cover items such as gas and string for the weed whippers, shovels and other tools are much appreciated. There are also opportunities to help organize events, send out newsletters, participate in public speaking, or even attend meetings on behalf of IROC.
Biketown is presented by Specialized and Soil Searching and is a film by Freehub Magazine, which tells the story of communities and struggles that ultimately inspired collaboration around shared visions and goals, according to publicity on the premiere.
Chisholm’s Redhead Mountain Bike Park with more than 25 miles of single track mountain bike trail built on former mine land near MDC in Chisholm, is featured alongside mountain bike trails in Washington, West Virginia and Oregon in the film, which explores the themes at the heart of the current mountain bike movement as reported in the Mesabi Tribune when the film debuted last year.
In the Film, Kero tells how mine pit fencing legislation that didn’t allow for government sanctioned recreational opportunities on former mineland was a major obstacle at the beginning, despite support for the project from the county, city, IRRRB and MDC.
“It took a few years worth of work from supporting agencies and local legislators to get it passed and ultimately pave the way for Redhead to go forward, and similarly like ATV trails, swimming, or other recreational areas inside minepit fencing legal,” Kero said in that earlier article.
