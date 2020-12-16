HIBBING – Hibbing High School is showcasing the talent of its graphic art students on postcards to be mailed out by teachers and school counselors as a way to inspire students.
The school recently had about 2,000 postcards printed at a local printer, containing about 20 different designs, according to Heather Tomczak, the Graphic I instructor at the school.
Messages such as “You’re doing great!” and “The more work you put in, the less you will have to struggle in the end,” are a couple examples of text found on the postcards. Tom Lindstrom, a local photographer, granted the school district permission to use his photo of Hibbing High School for the project.
Ranae Seykora, Assistant Principal, came up with the idea of students using their talents to create postcards as another means to keep the lines of communication going between school staff and students during distance learning.
“During these COVID times where we can’t be together in the building, but are reaching out through email, I thought it would be nice to highlight our students and their art work, and to start sending out handwritten notes.
The Hibbing School Board last month approved the district’s distance learning plan, effective Dec. 1. At its Jan. 6 meeting the board plans to reevaluate the situation to determine if conditions are favorable to resume in-person learning sooner than the established date of Jan. 26.
Seykora said her inspiration for the postcard project came from Bemidji High School Principal Brian Stefanich, a former colleague, who is known to send out thousands of handwritten cards to his students each week. A similar effort in Nashwauk is also seeing success, with teachers sending out 100s of postcards.
Tomczak said when Seykora approached her about the project, she was on board.
“I thought it would be a perfect thing working on design and typography,” Tomczak said.
For the project, each of the graphics students were required to design three different postcards on their iPads, containing different words and encouraging quotes.
The school was given permission to use a photo of Hibbing High School by Tom Lindstrom, a local photographer for the project. Of the three, the students were required to select one for submission.
“The challenge was to make three different postcards,” Tomczak said.
In addition to her Graphics 1, Tomczak teaches photography, two sculpture classes and works with the student yearbook staff online.
“Teaching through the computer one on one is not easy,” Tomczak said. “The kids are amazing, and they are doing amazing work. Being limited to an iPad is always hard, but they are doing a good job.”
Principal Mike Finko and Seykora were the judges for the project, and decided to have all of the submissions printed.
The completed postcards are being made available for teachers and school counselors to send out as they wish.
Tomczak said if a teacher sees a student is doing good, or a student who is struggling with distance learning, they could send out a card.
Seykora said the school district is looking at continuing the postcard project beyond the current distance learning situation as a way to highlight students’ artwork, while providing inspiration in mailboxes.
“We’d like to keep this project going as part of the graphic design class, because it’s performanced based,” Seykora said. “They (students) get to see their art and it serves as a purpose as well.”
