COOK – While walking her dog near her home this past week Ellen Falcone spotted an injured bald eagle near County Road 500 near Cook.
Falcone said the large raptor was originally by the road, and then took refuge in the nearby woods.
“There were down branches poking up in the snow and it was camouflaged,” Falcone said.
Falcone said she was concerned about the bird and after making a few phone calls, a friend put her in touch with Heather (Flikke) Griffith of the Cripple Critter Ranch in Babbitt.
This is the second time in recent years that Falcone has called on a wildlife rehabilitator to help an injured bald eagle. The first eagle she encountered was on the opposite side of the road from where she spotted the one this past week, and volunteers with the Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center in Duluth helped at that time.
When Griffith received the call from Falcone on Saturday, she rounded up a group of volunteers who ventured into the woods wearing headlamps in search of the eagle.
“It had moved into the woods about 20 to 30 yards and was on a stump higher up, and had frost bitten feet,” Falcone recalled.
Griffiths said the eagle was determined to be a female weighing about 12 pounds, and standing about two and a half feet tall.
“An average female (bald eagle) weighs about 14 pounds, so yeah, she was a big one,” Griffiths said.
The volunteers successfully captured the bird, and that same evening Griffith stabilized the bird at the Cripple Critter Ranch, and then the next morning brought it into the Ely Veterinary Clinic where it was X-rayed and examined by the veterinary staff.
Once it was determined by the veterinarian that the bird, which turned out to have a broken wing, was suitable for transport, Griffith arranged a transport to the home of her mentor, who then brought it to the Raptor Center in the Twin Cities.
“It’s just a big community of people helping out when they can — it really is,” Griffith said.
Heidi Cyr, Nongame Wildlife Permit Coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said permitted wildlife rehabilitators play an important role in the state.
“Without rehabilitators, people would try to help the orphaned, sick, or injured animals themselves, which can do more harm to the animal,” she said.
Cyr went on to explain that wildlife rehabilitators must initially work under a master rehabilitator and have a veterinarian consultant.
“They have their facilities inspected, and they take exams to become a rehabber and move up in class,” Cyr said. “These exams ensure the rehabbers are familiar with standard treatments and care, as well as state regulations.”
Griffiths said she grew up on a farm and her love of animals is what led her to enrolling in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Rehabilitation Permit program.
“You start as a novice for two years, and you have to have a mentor who is a master rehabber,” Griffiths explained. Then you need to be a general for four years before taking the master’s test.
Griffiths said she is in her fourth year at the classification of general and plans to take her master’s test this summer.
In the past several years Griffith has taken in a variety of wildlife at their Cripple Critter Ranch. She credits her husband, Mark, for his support and maintenance at the facility for being able to continue her work.
“I take it in and if I don’t have the means to care for it, I transfer it to where it needs to go,” Griffith said. “I do use Wildwoods as a transport spot, because they have volunteers and they’ll bring it the rest of the way.”
On Tuesday afternoon Griffiths learned that the eagle is recovering from a broken wing and is expected to make a full recovery.
On the DNR’s website it states that an unlicensed citizen may not attempt to rehabilitate an animal on their own, and that it is unlawful to possess or transport injured wildlife for greater than 24 hours unless permitted.
More information on nongame wildlife rehabilitation permits, including a list of permit holders is available on the DNR website at: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/eco/nongame/rehabilitation/permits.html.
