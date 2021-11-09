Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants are expected to get a boost from the newly-approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill.
Under the bill, demand for American steel could increase by as much as five million tons for every $100 billion of investment from the bill, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI).
Iron-containing pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are the raw material used to make steel.
“It's going to provide stability, tens of thousands of jobs and the demand for steel,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers (USW) staff representative in Eveleth said. “If the demand for U.S. steel rises, it's going to mean they are going to keep the blast furnaces and the EAF's (electric arc furnaces) running. It's a huge deal for us.”
Passage of the bill likely won't increase iron ore pellet production at the six plants. All six plants are already running at capacity.
However, a need for more steel could help fortify production at the plants as infrastructure projects funded by the bill begin to move forward.
“We go through highs and lows and now if you're talking infrastructure, you have something that will keep us riding the wave for ten years,” Arbogast said. “That's big news for the Iron Range.”
Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president, says the legislation will boost success and stability at the taconite plants
“It really comes down to demand for steel,” Johnson said. “With a higher demand for steel, it creates a stronger demand for iron ore.”
Depending who you talk to, the $1.2 trillion bill is either a road to overdue infrastructure investment or a path to more government spending.
The U.S. House of Representatives on a 228-206 vote late Friday passed the bill.
The bill – which passed the Senate 69-30 in August – is drawing reaction from elected officials, American steel companies, the USW, and industry representatives.
“Funding roads and bridges, ports and waterways, water infrastructure, the electric grid and investing in electric vehicle systems, all will require a lot of steel – and our industry is ready to provide that steel,” Kevin Dempsey, AISI president and chief executive officer said. “American steel built this country, and the industry is now ready to get to work on rebuilding this country.”
The infrastructure bill includes billions for roads, bridges and port projects. It also includes billions for electric vehicles, low-emission and electric buses, charging stations, passenger and freight rail, and broadband development.
Steel industry officials wholeheartedly support the production of more steel such as structural shapes, pipe, rail, wire, rod, and plates for infrastructure.
United States Steel Corp. which operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Keetac in Keewatin, and is minority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co., said it's pleased to contribute to a national rebuilding.
“Passage of the infrastructure bill is a major advance for the long term vitality of the U.S. economy,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said. “With President Biden's expected signing, the men and women of America will soon be deploying their grit and ingenuity to a no regrets rebuilding of America as the world leader. There's no doubt that American industry and people will leverage our capabilities to sustainably produce the results we all seek.”
United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway says the bill paves the way for a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.
“Robust investment, coupled with strong domestic procurement provisions, will help American workers, including hundreds of thousands of USW members, not only by making their communities safer, but by promoting widespread job growth and economic opportunity,” Conway said in a news release. “Our members stand ready to produce the essential building blocks of a modern infrastructure, as we begin making long-overdue upgrades to the nation's roads, bridges, broadband, public transit, ports, power grids, and more.”
Minnesota Democrat U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar supports the infrastructure bill along with an approximate $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act proposed by Democrats.
“With this bipartisan infrastructure package we came together across party lines to improve roads, highways, bridges, and public transit while greatly expanding broadband and addressing climate change by upgrading our power grid,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “We now must work to pass the Build Back Better Act to bring down costs for families, ensure Americans can afford life saving medications, and put us on the path to a green energy future.”
The size of the Build Back Better Act, billed as a social safety net and climate change package, has for months been in negotiations among Democrats.
The act started at $3.5 trillion. But as progressive and moderate Democrats negotiated, a $1.85 trillion package is now being discussed. Progressive Democrat Caucus members had been pushing for simultaneous passage of the infrastructure bill and Build Back Better Act.
The infrastructure bill includes a “Buy American” provision that includes steel.
Minnesota Republican U.S. Eighth District Rep. Pete Stauber says he has long supported “Buy American” provisions that strengthen the American steel industry, but the Build Back Better Act, is another issue.
“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi denied efforts to pass a truly bipartisan infrastructure bill by excluding House Republicans from the legislative process and tying this already expensive $1.2 trillion package to her multi-trillion tax-and-spend socialist agenda. American families are already suffering from rising inflation, so I could not support more unsustainable spending that will harm them even further. I will seek to ensure that the taconite industry will remain competitive in the world market and be a key supplier as taxpayers fund the restoration of our country's infrastructure.”
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the $1.2 trillion Senate infrastructure bill itself will add almost $300 billion to the national debt, Stauber said.
The infrastructure bill earmarks $110 billion for roads bridges and major projects; $73 billion for power infrastructure; $66 billion for passenger and freight rail; $65 billion for broadband internet; $55 billion for clean drinking water; $39 billion to modernize public transit and make it more accessible; $21 billion for removal of pollution from water and soil; $17 billion for ports; $11 billion for transportation safety programs; $7.5 billion for low emission buses and ferries; $7.5 billion for electric vehicles; and $1 billion for community revitalization.
Following passage of the infrastructure bill, Congress recessed. President Biden will sign the bill when Congress returns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.