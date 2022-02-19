HIBBING — Chaz Wagner said while growing up he had many questions that he’s since answered about Native American culture and language.
Wagner, whose tribal name is Giniw Giizhig, meaning “Golden Eagle” was recently hired to the position of Indian Education Home School Liaison for the Hibbing School District, and will also be serving in that capacity with the Chisholm School District through an agreement between the two school districts.
“I’m excited to guide some of the younger kids coming up in the world and give them the tools that I didn’t have growing up,” Wagner said.
Hibbing and Chisholm have been without an Indian Education Home School Liaison for a few months as the position remained unfilled after the liaison hired last fall resigned in November.
Hibbing Superintendent Rick Aldrich said Hibbing is excited to partner with Chisholm on this position.
“It provides a much needed service to our students,” Aldrich said via email.
Wagner grew up in Mountain Iron and is a 1995 graduate of Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“I am Native American and have been living on and off the reservation for about half of my life,” Wagner said. “It’s kind of in my DNA, being living my traditional ways.”
In his position as a radio announcer for KBST Radio on the Bois Forte Reservation in Nett Lake, Wagner said he’s coordinated several different events.
“Music, writing, anything that goes along with the culture — regalia making classes, storytelling in Ojibwe — I’ve been doing this for about seven years now.
Wagner recently moved to Hibbing and when he learned there was an opening for an Indian Education Home School Liaison, he applied as he thought his knowledge of Native American history and culture would be beneficial, along with the traditional skills he’s learned over the years such as canoe building, cradle board making, wild ricing, and traditional herbal medicines.
Wagner recalled when he was growing up, he was conflicted between his parents telling him that the Native Americans, his people, were one of the first on this continent, then in school being taught otherwise.
“When I started junior high and high school I was told that Christopher Columbus discovered America in 1492,” Wagner said. “How can a man discover a place where people already live?”
The conflicting information left Wagner with a lot of questions.
“They wanted to teach their way, and it’s not really the true history,” he said.
Wagner said he just wants to be there for the students if they want tools to figure out their identity.
“Have pride in self and who you are and support — it’s an important part of sending them off beyond high school is giving them the confidence and where they fit in the world before they even think about a career,” he said.
He also wants to teach kids the right way to do things.
“There’s a way of doing things — the right way, respectful way of doing things, and humble way of doing things,” he said.
Wagner said sometimes Native American students are afraid to pursue their culture, because they don’t know about it. He said he plans to serve as a mentor and guide them, and show them the right ways.
“If someone has questions, I want to make them feel confident in pursuing their curiosity and feel welcome and comfortable,” he said.
“At a pow-wow there are a lot of first-timers who go and they really don’t know what their place is,” Wagner said.
Creating a strong cultural program, Wagner said is a benefit to the Native and non-native students alike. He said he also plans to focus on teaching the Native language, and at some point in the future would like to start a Pow-Wow drum group, depending on student interest, and the resources available.
Wagner is scheduled to start his new position Monday.
