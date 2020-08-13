Primary races in the Northland closed Tuesday night with only one notable upset among few handfuls of contests.
Incumbent Sen. Erik Simonson of Duluth lost his Democratic primary in State Senate District 7 by a substantial margin to the DFL-endorsed Jen McEwen, who garnered 73.3 percent of the vote.
It’s a resounding loss for Simonson. He was endorsed ahead of the primary by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a number of city leaders in Duluth and local unions. McEwen represents a victory for the increasingly progressive district. She’s an attorney who ran a campaign against copper-nickel mining projects on the Iron Range — issues Simonson has been a Duluth advocate for in the past.
“[McEwen’s] victory shows once again that northeastern Minnesotans want their elected leaders to fight to protect this special place — not sell it out to special interests,” said the Boundary Waters Action Fund in a statement following the primary.
The DFL has reportedly held the District 7 seat for about 50 years. Simonson has held the seat since 2016, first serving in the Minnesota House since 2012. McEwen looks toward the November general election where she will face Republican Donna Bergstrom, who lost to the incumbent in 2016.
“It has been an honor and I’m proud of the work we accomplished,” Simonson said in a statement.
His exit now creates one less copper-nickel vote from the DFL should legislation come to the Senate floor. Longtime DFL Sen. David Tomassoni won his Senate District 6 race over challenger Christoper Horoshak with 86.8 percent of the vote. Iron Range Sen. Tom Bakk was unchallenged in Senate District 3.
Tomassoni will face Republican John Moren in the general election. Bakk is set to square off with Christopher Hogan.
“I am humbled and honored,” Tomassoni said in a tweet Tuesday night. “Your support is much appreciated and now onto the general election on November 3rd. Thanks again for allowing me to represent you in the MN Senate.”
Onto Congress
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and former Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis each cruised to primary senate victories Tuesday night, setting up the only statewide race on the November ballot.
Smith won 87.1 percent of the vote and Lewis won 78.1 percent, with 96 percent of the votes being counted as of Wednesday afternoon.
Eighth District U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber won his Republican primary in commanding fashion over Harry Welty with 93.7 percent of the vote — and 85 percent reporting. DFLer Quinn Nystrom was uncontested in the primary.
“Humbled by the overwhelming support tonight from voters,” Stauber said in a statement. “We still have much work to do as I continue fighting for our way of life and getting people back to work so we can get this economy moving again and ensure freedom, hope, and prosperity for all Americans.”
