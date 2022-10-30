Four term House District 03A Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL) is facing a challenge for her seat from Ely Mayor Roger Skraba, the Republican endorsed candidate.
Both candidates were given the same set of questions and perimeters for this story. Here are their unedited answers.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
—
Rob Ecklund (DFL)
Background/Experience: I’m State Representative Rob Ecklund and I am proud to represent North Eastern Minnesota’s District 3A in the legislature. Prior to my seven years of service in the Minnesota House, I served as a Koochiching County Commissioner for 5 years, representing my home town of International Falls. My wife Joan and I have been married for 38 years, and we have 3 adult children. I retired from the Boise/PCA papermill after 26 years, where I was active in Steelworkers Local 159. I was a volunteer youth hockey Coach for 17 years, and have always been active in my community and have served on various boards over the years.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running for re-election because there is more work to do, and I want to be able to give back to the community and region that has given so much to me and my family. We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful and diverse area. Seniority matters in the Minnesota House, and when re-elected, I will be in the position to continue to deliver for District 3A, whether I am a member of the Majority or the minority. I have forged the relationships across the aisle that will help serve our district well.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in House District 03A and if elected how do you plan to address them?
I believe that one of the top issues facing us is the property valuations, and tax implications to local property owners. We need to pass Payment in Lieu of Taxes, Local Government Aid, and County Program Aid provisions that were left on the table in the tax bill last session. These provisions will keep local taxes flat.
Regarding taxes, we need to eliminate the tax on senior citizens Social Security benefits! This was also in the tax bill from last session and we must do everything possible to get this across the finish line.
Finally, we need to continue the expansion of broadband in rural Minnesota. Broadband is an economic driver in this new economy. We proved through the pandemic that remote work can be done in many instances. Broadband expansion helps our businesses, students, and individuals who can work from home.
Closing statement: Thank you for trusting me as your State Representative for the past 7 years. My record and experience show that I am the candidate most qualified to look after our district needs in St Paul, and I look forward to serving another 2 year term. I humbly ask for your vote between now and November 8th.
—
Roger Skraba (R)
Background/Experience: Roger J. Skraba, born and raised in Ely, Mn. Graduated from Ely Memorial High School. Graduated from North Dakota State University with a BS in Construction Management and a minor in Political Science. Nine year US Army veteran. Wilderness canoe fishing guide and work as a carpenter when not guiding. Current Mayor of Ely, elected four two year terms and three four year terms as a city council member. Currently the Chairperson of St. Louis County Planning Commission and Vice chair of the Board of Adjustment. Current trail administrator for the DNR Grant in aid Tomahawk Snowmobile Trail and Ely to Lake Vermilion lake snowmobile trails. Current President of Club Mesabi promoting the Mesabi Bike Trail. Member of the Ely Honor Guard and a St. Anthony’s Catholic Church usher.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running for the office of Minnesota State Representative District 3A because our current representative supports issues I believe a majority of residents of the district do not support. He voted 100% with metro Democrats on issues that hurt Northeastern Minnesota. I feel that my mayoral duties have trained me to be a more rounded leader, able to represent and understand both sides of an issue and that is what we need in St. Paul now. I am a proven trusted leader who will not become a metro follower.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in House District 03A and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Set mine permitting standards that are realistic. The legislature must set policy so the regulatory agencies can fulfill their statutory duties to review and either permit or deny a permit in a reasonable amount of time. Precious metals mining can be done safely using current mining techniques. Let the industry prove they can do it. If they can't, then they don't get a permit.
Limit the executive powers the governor currently has. I will support a law that gives the governor executive power with a two thirds majority vote of both the House and Senate. What the current Governor did with his executive powers was a clear abuse of power. No governor should have that kind of power. We cannot let that happen again.
The third issue is I will not raise taxes like the Democrats want to. I will oppose a 20¢ gas tax hike. I will vote to abolish the Minnesota tax on Social Security. I will vote to use the surplus taxes to lower taxes now. Northern Minnesota needs jobs not more government intervention.
Closing statement: The choice is clear for the voters in District 3A. They can vote for someone who supports the working members of unions, supports the 2nd Amendment, supports law enforcement, supports Medical Freedom for All Minnesotans, supports a statewide voter ID, supports lowering taxes and abolishing the States Social Security tax, supports all iron mining operations and their growth, supports our logging and farming communities, supports empowering parents involvement in their children's education, supports having real hard discussions about where our education system is and where it should be, supports lowering medical and pharmaceutical costs, supports copper nickel and precious metals mining and supports our current military and veterans. Or you can support the metro voting Democrat.
The choice is crystal clear. Vote for Roger J. Skraba on or before November 8. Thank you for your support.
