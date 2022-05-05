EVELETH — Laurentian Elementary was celebrated Wednesday night as the first school to be completed as part of the Rock Ridge School District’s historic consolidation and building project. School officials, students and many that made the $34 million building a reality gathered for the open house and ribbon cutting in Eveleth and were impressed with what they saw in the 89,000-square-foot facility.
“What you are looking at is probably one of the more unique elementary schools in the country,’’ Superintendent Noel Schmidt told the standing room only crowd. “This has been an incredible journey from start to finish.'
The school, which opens to students in pre-kindergarten to grade six in the fall, has many outstanding features — including an indoor playground, state-of-the-art technology, a maker space, a beautiful outdoor learning environment and endless windows and natural light.
Schmidt credited everyone that was “brave’’ and “visionary’’ back in 2013-14 when they started talking about what could happen if the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts combined to form Rock Ridge, which is exactly what happened.
“This is an exciting time for our community and I have witnessed that excitement,’’ said Franklin Elementary and E-G High School Principal Angie Williams, who will be the Laurentian principal beginning in the fall. “Students were here last night grinning ear to ear with excitement.''
“The parents and the adults have loved the openness of the building,'' along with the outdoor areas that are provided,’’ Williams added.
All of the one-of-a-kind features have her looking forward to the opportunities students and teachers will have. “I’m just really excited to work with the staff.’’
Mark Phillips, the commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, considered to be a “major driving force’’ behind the project, said Rock Ridge’s new schools were one of the agency’s first entries into the K-12 education business through the Iron Range School Collaboration Account. “This is kind of a landmark project for us.’’
Schmidt also read a letter from State Sen. David Tomassoni, who was heavily involved in creating the account.
“I am so proud that the legislation that I sponsored … has become the vehicle that people have used to invest in schools and children,'' he wrote in the letter. With such a facility now a reality, he said the first class of Laurentian students will no doubt go on to fulfilling lives and give back to their communities.
“This is a big deal,’’ said Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich. “Probably the biggest we’re going to see in this area’’ for economics and education. He also believes the new schools will bring the communities together to continue Iron Range pride. “We can be proud of everything we’ve got.’’
The students were a big part of Wednesday’s event as a pair of Franklin Elementary fourth-graders (soon to be Laurentian students) talked about the new school and four first-graders helped cut the ceremonial ribbon.
Fourth-grader Gianna Stavenger said she was looking forward to getting a fresh, new start and making new friends. “I’m excited about all of the equipment to help me learn and stay focused,’’ she added.
“I hope you love our school so far,’’ fourth-grader Scarlett Christensen said to the crowd. Talking to her friends, they said they love the indoor playground, the lunch room, numerous big televisions, the library, the computer room and the cafeteria.
“I really love that we have TVs in the cafeteria,’’ Christensen added about herself.
She closed out by saying, “We are officially Wolverines. Good evening friends and family.’’
—
Construction manager Kraus-Anderson Duluth noted that the Laurentian Elementary was completed on March 10.
The new school is modern and innovative in its design. The main commons area has an indoor playground and learning wings which have versatile, modern studio spaces with glass doors that can open to join multiple spaces for collaboration. Each of the studios is equipped with the latest in educational audio-visual and technology.
The district describes the building program as designing new schools and education around 21st century skills of critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, citizenship, character, entrepreneurship and global competence.
The school also features a gymnasium with one regulation size court that can be split into two smaller courts providing flexibility of use. Outside, the project includes a multi-purpose athletic field, outdoor learning courtyard and playgrounds.
In addition to Laurentian Elementary, Kraus-Anderson (KA) is the construction manager on other notable projects for Rock Ridge Public Schools, including:
• Rock Ridge Career Academy High School: A $120 million, 279,000-square-foot career academy high school in Virginia, offering multiple career tracks that have the potential to support the local community’s future. The comprehensive career academy features a wood and metals lab, video production lab, hands-on learning studios and labs for nursing assistant programs, and classes in Chemistry, Physics, Biology, 3D & 2D Fabrication and Exterior Learning Environments. The project also includes four synthetic turf athletics fields and a stadium complex with a running track, grandstands and press box; a pool, gym and performing arts center. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.
• North Star Elementary School: A new $30 million, 70,000-square-foot elementary school in Virginia for 3rd to 6th grade students will replace the current Roosevelt Elementary School. Construction will begin in the fall of 2022 and is expected to be completed for the 2024 academic year.
—
Rock Ridge School Board Chairman Tim Riordan said consolidation has been talked about for 37 years and it wouldn’t have come to fruition without all the hands that made it possible.
Sen. Tom Bakk and Tomassoni, along with the late Rep. Tom Rukavina, heard the first pitch for the project in St. Paul in 2014, he said, and “somehow they believed in it.’’
Rep. Julie Sandstede also shared her thoughts via a letter read by Roosevelt Principal Scott Manni. Sandstede called the open house a “momentous occasion’’ and added that “it’s been rewarding to see the progress.’’ The “truly breathtaking facility’’ will “serve as a state of the art elementary school.’’
Jonathan Hoel of Miners National Bank was at the school’s groundbreaking about two years ago and what he sees now is “simply amazing.’’
He is particularly excited to think his son will be attending the new schools for the balance of his time in the district. “Being in this building right now means a great deal to me.''
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.