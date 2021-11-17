VIRGINIA — Christmas themed photos are a tradition in many households each year, as many families make it a point to gather in front of the camera each holiday season, dressed in everything from formal wear to ugly sweaters, in hopes of capturing a joyous moment in time while celebrating the end of another year.
Organizers at the Mesabi Humane Society (MHS) and Northridge Community Credit Union are taking that tradition to a new level this year, offering a chance for area residents to get their favorite pets in on the action and help out a good cause at the same time.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, MHS is presenting “Holiday Pet Photos!,” in the lobby of NRCCU in Virginia. For a $20 donation anyone can get a photo of, or with, their pet (any animal that is leashed or in a carrier) with a festive backdrop — or with Santa Claus himself — while enjoying some free coffee from the 218 Coffee Company and/or some free treats courtesy of NRCCU.
All the proceeds go to the MHS.
“It is nice to be able to include your furry friend in the holidays, and some people might want to get pictures taken of other family members' pets as a Christmas present,” said Carly Gobats, who was recently hired as the Marketing Director for MHS.
“We are anticipating a good turnout, there has been a lot of positive feedback so far on social media, and people in the community like to support the shelter however they can,” Gobats added.
And that makes all the difference in the world when it comes to support for MHS.
“Fundraising is an important source of income for the shelter and gives an opportunity for members of the community to show their support,” Gobats said. “In order for the shelter to be able to provide care for the animals until a suitable home is found for them, it is important to support them and their mission.”
NRCCU is located at 921 17th Street South in Virginia.
For the $20 donation (per photo), individuals will be emailed a digital copy of the photo from Photography by Tori.
“This event is open to the public and no appointments necessary, and we ask that all pets are leashed,” Gobats said.
“I recently became the Marketing Coordinator for the Humane Society focusing on events and fundraising,” Gobats said. “I partnered with Ashley Kjenaas, the Marketing Specialist at NRCCU, on this event, which we both agreed was a great fundraiser for MHS and a way for people to include their pets.”
Gobats said the credit union offered their lobby as the backdrop in front of the stone fireplace which will be decorated in a Christmas theme, where people are invited to walk through the lobby with their pet and get their photo taken.
There will be pet props for the photos and Santa will be available for pictures as well.
MHS will also have a table and will be accepting donations from their wish list which includes Purina dry dog/cat food, wet dog/cat food, cat litter and toys. The weekly wishlist can also be found on MHS Facebook and InstaGram pages.
“We thought this would be a fun event and fundraiser for MHS as this is their busy time of year. They have over 60 cats and kittens and 10 dogs right now, and are again accepting visitors/volunteers after being closed for Covid,” Gobats said.
Any volunteer inquiries can be sent to info@mesabihumanesociety.org.
This is the first of several efforts Gobats said she is looking at to promote and to help the shelter toward a common goal and keep it sustainable through donations and events.
“Some of the events that I am planning so far are the MHS Annual Gala and a Bark in the Park event. I think it's important to get the community involved in family and pet friendly events which will benefit the shelter,” she said.
Another way is to support the shelter is the Give to the Max event, which runs from November 18th-December 1st. More information can be found at www.givemn.org/organization/Mesabi-Humane-Society, she said.
---
Mesabi Humane Society, located at 2305 Southern Drive in Virginia, is a non-profit organization that covers more than 6,000 square miles of St. Louis County and provides animal control services to many communities. Their mission is to “promote humane animal treatment through sheltering, alteration, adoption, and community education.”
MHS has been serving and caring for animals since 1978 and opened its current facility in 1986. It is a no-kill shelter that only uses humane euthanasia when it is medically necessary.
They shelter as many as 600 animals per year, according to information on the MHS website, at www.mesabihumanesociety.org.
The shelter is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information contact MHS by phone at 218-741-7425 or by email at info@mesabihumanesociety.org.
