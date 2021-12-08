IN REMEMBRANCE OF PEARL HARBOR

VFW honor guard members fire a rifle salute during a ceremony at the Gilbert VFW Tuesday morning to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

 MARK SAUER

VFW honor guard members fire a rifle salute during a ceremony at the Gilbert VFW Tuesday morning to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments