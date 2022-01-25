CHISHOLM — Once a month the Brownlee children receive a new book in the mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program offered through the United Way of Minnesota (UWNEMN).
“We love getting the books, it’s always a different book and a surprise in the mail,” Mara Brownlee, the mother of three young children said. “The kids love getting mail in general, so getting a book is really exciting.”
Imagination library is an early childhood education initiative which provides free books to children from birth to age five. Once enrolled children receive a new, age appropriate book delivered in their name to their home once monthly until their fifth birthday as long as they are a resident of the UWNEMN service area (Iron Range and Koochiching County/Lake of the Woods County), according to guidelines published on the UWNEMEN website.
Since the UWNEMN initiated the Dolly Parton Imagination Library locally in 2008, more than 6,500 children have been enrolled in the agency’s service area.
Brownlee said she first experienced Imagination Library when her oldest child, Finn, who is now six, was born. Since then she enrolled her two other children, Will and Jett, who are now three years and six months respectively.
Finn’s reading skills have grown since he aged out of the program a year ago, and he now enjoys helping read to his younger siblings.
“He’s started to learn to read, and we do sight words so he reads along when we read at night, so that’s fun,” Mara said.
Among the favorite titles Brownlee’s family has received through Imagination Library are, “Milo’s Hat Trick” by Jon Agee, and another book titled, “Little Excavator.”
Mara said she enjoys the different subjects of the books that come in the the mail through Imagination Library — some that she may not have selected otherwise.
“Every book we’ve gotten we love, we read them every night,” Mara said.
Brownlee isn’t the only one who has positive things to say about the Imagination Library program.
A recent study of Imagination Library families in UWNEMN’s service territory revealed that 96.4 percent of parents/guardians say receiving the books has reminded them how important reading is to their child's development, 82.3 percent of parents/guardians spend more time reading to their children because of the Imagination Library program, and 97.9 percent of parents/guardians report that Imagination Library has made a positive impact on their family, according to stats provided on the UWNEMN website.
CIting studies that document the relationship between early literacy and school performance, the UWNEMN seeks to provide children with quality, age-appropriate books, increase children’s access to books, encourage parents to read more often to their children, support children in the development of a love for reading, and better prepare children to begin school.
Imagination Library was originally started by Parton to get children excited about books and reading to ensure that every child has books in their home, regardless of family income.
“Imagination Library was designed to help children dream more, learn more, care more and be more, and it is really working,” Parton is quoted on the UWNEMN website.
The program is supported in part by the UWNEMN’s annual Power of the Purse event. This year’s version will take place Jan. 27, at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This year’s event is called Totally 80s and includes 80s music, wine tasting, a special 80s themed menu, live and silent auctions, raffles and games with chances to win purses and other prizes, and more.
Kristen Vake, a news anchor with CBS 3 is the emcee. Vake is a Chisholm native and graduate of Chisholm High School.
Vake was the emcee in 2020 when the event was virtual, and she’s looking forward to once again being a part of it.
“Books offer the opportunity for kids to learn, explore, and grow. The Imagination Library program makes sure those experiences are available to every child — at no cost,” Vake said via email. “That’s why the Power of the Purse is so important. It’s a fun night filled with women in our region giving back.”
Virtual ticket holders can participate in the silent auctions from the comfort of their own home.
Tickets are available online at www.unitedwaynemn.org/pop. For questions or more information you can call Elizabeth at 218-254-3329, or email elizabeth@unitedwaynemn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.