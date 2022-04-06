WABANA TWP, Minn. — Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, was unanimously endorsed on Sunday to be the Republican candidate for the newly-drawn House District 07A which includes portions of Aitkin, Itasca, and St. Louis Counties. Igo is expected to face off against DFL Rep. Julie Sandstede in the general election.
"It's an honor to have such strong support from my friends and neighbors to be the Republican endorsed candidate for District 07A," Igo said in a news release. "I'm looking forward to a spirited race about two competing visions for our state — Democrats have left the Range behind and stood by while party leaders have slammed the door shut on key mining and pipeline projects, while Republicans are focused on bringing our best days to reality on the Iron Range. I will be a relentless champion for mining, timber, and other key industries and work to help our Range communities thrive."
Igo has been a leading voice on mining issues, and most recently has written two letters to President Joe Biden urging him to utilize Minnesota's abundant deposits of copper, nickel, and other precious metals to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries like Russia and China. Igo has represented the current District 05B since 2021, and previously worked for Congressman Pete Stauber before being elected to the legislature.
