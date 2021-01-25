Marquette Catholic School 6th grader Liliana Coldagelli unhooks the perch she caught while ice fishing with her class Monday in Mountain Iron. The students have been learning how to make ice fishing gear and cold weather equipment and tried out what they’ve been practicing Monday.
Marquette Catholic School 5th and 6th graders drop their lines into predrilled holes in the ice as they learn about ice fishing Monday afternoon in Mountain Iron.
Outdoor educator Patrick Baumann empties a bag of minnows into a bait bucket for Marquette Catholic School 5th and 6th graders to use for a day of ice fishing Monday afternoon in Mountain Iron. The students made their own ice fishing tip ups and were trying them out Monday.
Marquette Catholic School students get their hooks baited as they learn about ice fishing.
Marquette Catholic School 5th grader Gavin Devich keeps a close eye on the handmade tip up he made with his class.
Photos by Mark Sauer
