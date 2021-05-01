Ice bumper cars coming to MECC

VIRGINIA — Ice bumpers cars are coming to the new Miners Event and Convention Center (MECC) in Virginia this fall, making it one of 27 locations worldwide to feature the attraction.
The MECC’s 12 ice bumper cars are being built in Colorado, home to the invention, and are expected to be ready when the new building opens in September.
“When it comes to recreation for the city, I’m always trying to think outside the box and find a new niche that will make Virginia stand out,” said Brian Silber, director of Virginia Parks and Recreation, in a press release. “When I came across the Ice Bumper Car company while working on concepts for the MECC, I knew this attraction would be a great fit and something for the community to be excited about.”
Currently, the closest ice bumper car attraction is in Illinois. According to the Ice Bumper Car company, the difference between ice and traditional bumper cars is the ability to slide upon impact, allowing for a “fluid” ride.
City officials said the cars will only take up one-third of arena ice floor when active, allowing for the attraction and ice skating to run simultaneously.
“Ice Bumper Cars are a great way to make any birthday party, reunion, even a business networking event over-the-top fun,” said Tylar Lundeen, a member of the MECC’s Marketing and Event Coordinator team. “We are creating birthday party packages that will allow groups to choose from just ice bumper cars or a combo of ice skating and ice bumper cars for double the fun. We will be able to start booking parties in July.”
The MECC is scheduled to open in September of this year. Parties can be booked up to 90 days in advance. If you’re interested in booking an ice bumper car party as fall approaches, visit the MECC website at meccmn.com, email events@meccmn.com, or call 218-748-7506 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.