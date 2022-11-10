Hyduke elected mayor of Hibbing

Pete Hyduke

HIBBING—Peter Hyduke, a former longtime city employee has defeated Mike Egan in the race for Mayor of Hibbing.

Hyduke, who had previously served as Director of City Services and interim City Administrator, received 4,153 votes, or 66.28 percent of votes and will fill the seat vacated by longtime mayor Rick Cannata. Egan received 2,078 or 33.16 percent, according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

