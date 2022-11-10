HIBBING—Peter Hyduke, a former longtime city employee has defeated Mike Egan in the race for Mayor of Hibbing.
Hyduke, who had previously served as Director of City Services and interim City Administrator, received 4,153 votes, or 66.28 percent of votes and will fill the seat vacated by longtime mayor Rick Cannata. Egan received 2,078 or 33.16 percent, according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
“I was fortunate to have wonderful support of family and friends through this whole election process,” Hyduke said in an email on Wednesday. “I’m very humbled by the vote and am now really excited to have the opportunity to help lead the city of Hibbing moving forward. I know the success of this opportunity will certainly take a united and engaged collaboration of mayor, great council and involved community.Were also very fortunate to have a great staff in all departments of the city to whom I’m looking forward to working with again.”
Justin Fosso, James Bayliss, Jay Hildenbrand and Chris Whitney were elected in the race for Hibbing City Council.
Fosso received 3,583 votes defeating Nicholas Todd Hill with 2,266 votes in the council at large race. There were 34 write-in votes, according to unofficial results listed on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Bayliss, the incumbent, was reelected in Ward 1 with 1,033 votes defeating Patrick L. Garrity, 575. There were seven write-in votes.
Hildenbrand the lone candidate in Ward 2 was received 1,064 votes and there were 22 write-in votes.The incumbent Tim Harkonen did not file for reelection.
Whitney received 968 votes in Ward 4, unseating Steven Jurenes, the incumbent with 680 votes. There were six write-in votes.
