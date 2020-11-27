Husband, wife team give back through Buddy Backpack program

Steve Badanjak will never forget witnessing the scarce supply of food in the refrigerators and freezers of local families struggling to pay their power bills during his years working for Virginia Public Utilities.
He will forever remember the observant eyes of children watching him tasked with a job that broke his heart a bit, each time, as he was forced to shut off residents’ power and water due to non-payment.
Badanjak and his wife, Anne, are grateful, these days, for opportunities to help others, especially the chance to volunteer with a program that helps feed children in need.
They are thankful for being able to give back during this season of giving.
On this Thanksgiving day, especially, when an abundance of food is part of traditional celebrations, Badanjak, after all, knows all too well how greatly families are struggling in area communities with financial difficulties and food insecurity.
Badanjak spent 30 years working for the utility company, the last 10 in customer service, which included the duty of disconnects. “Boy, after 10 years of seeing little kids and what they had and what they didn’t have — no food in the refrigerator, no laundry soap in the laundry room downstairs — it made Buddy Backpack an easy choice for me,” he said by phone on a recent day.
Anne Badanjak had initially started volunteering for the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Buddy Backpack program with her charitable and civic sorority, the Preceptor Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
Her husband later joined the effort.
They have been serving for three years with the initiative, which delivers nutritious, kid-friendly weekend meal kits to food-insecure children (currently 950 on the Iron Range and 185 in Koochiching County) throughout the school year, including holiday breaks.
The program operates in every school and Head Start in UWNEMN’s expansive service territory.
The couple has volunteered with Buddy Backpack throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, right up until packing sessions were halted recently due to safety concerns. Members of the sorority are in their 60s to 90s, many with underlying conditions, so it’s been mostly “my husband Steve and I” who packed kits lately, Anne Badanjak said.
Students are enrolled in Buddy Backpack by school staff who identify youngsters with chronic hunger needs; the children’s anonymity is upheld to prevent stigmas.
Steve Badanjak said that on program packing days, he often thinks about the young children who would follow him into the basements of their homes when he was forced to turn off their utilities. He can still visualize their little eyes watching him.
“I shut a lot of power off and a lot of water off,” he said. While there are programs to assist residents struggling to pay utilities, some families fall through the cracks for various reasons or for lack of reaching out for help, he noted.
The heartache of those disconnects, in fact, is the reason Badanjak retired when he was short of 60 years old.
The Virginia native presented a short, emotional speech during UWNEMN’s “Bucks for Backpacks” cash raffle drawing party held in early-October at the Sawmill Saloon & Restaurant in Mountain Iron and broadcast on Facebook Live.
“We do Buddy Backpacks because it’s fun, and I really know it’s needed in our area,” he said at the raffle.
Buddy Backpack, which launched in 2011, has always been a critically needed program. Schools, volunteers, and donors have long been supportive, but organizers say it feels even more urgent this year.
“It’s not just important. It’s imperative,” said UWNEMN Community Impact Coordinator Michelle Lampton.
Across the region, nearly half of local students qualify for the free and reduced lunch program, and each year, school staff say there is a need to add more children to Buddy Backpack. The UWNEMN purchases the food, Lampton noted, so the only way to increase capacity in the program is to raise more money than during previous years.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited UWNEMN’s ability to visit workplaces for its annual campaign, canceled and postponed its largest fundraisers to support Buddy Backpack, and put financial strain on donors who previously supported the program.
“We are so grateful to everyone who has donated, who has tried new ways to hold campaigns, who has supported the new virtual events,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay. “As hard as we all try, though, we are still behind in fundraising from where we were last year.
“The harsh reality is that instead of adding children to Buddy Backpacks, we’ve had to turn our focus to doing everything we can to sustain the program just as it is.”
“We headed into this school year knowing that even under normal circumstances there is a growing need for Buddy Backpacks,” Lampton said. “With the pandemic affecting employment across the region, we knew the need for the program would be higher than ever.”
And, unfortunately, she added, fundraising — which is always challenging — has become more difficult during a global pandemic that’s affecting people’s income.
The UWNEMN is striving to help feed as many children as possible. Enough food is currently packed to last through the first weeks of 2021.
But, “like anything, it all comes down to dollars,” Lampton said.
The community can, however, assist during this long holiday weekend.
On “Giving Tuesday” — a global day of giving following Black Friday and Cyber Monday — the UWNEMN is seeking online donations.
“This is such a tough time to ask people to give,” Shay said. “But we know Giving Tuesday is a day that many people who might not already be involved with our United Way look at different groups to give to. We hope this year they might consider supporting Buddy Backpacks so we can continue to provide this critical service to children across our region.”
Additionally, the CARES Act that passed this year altered charitable giving requirements for tax purposes. Taxpayers who do not itemize their deductions will still qualify for a deduction on donations up to or over $300.
“This is another ‘that-time-of-year thing,’” Shay said. “There are many people who prepare for tax season at the end of the year and want to up their charitable giving for tax purposes. The amount was lowered in the CARES Act in an attempt to encourage folks to give to charities that are struggling due to the pandemic.”
In the end, though, Lampton noted, it’s usually not a designated day of giving or a tax incentive that inspires people to support Buddy Backpack. Rather, “it’s a feeling,” she said.
“It breaks your heart to know there are children in our community who are going to bed hungry, and we all want to do whatever we can to change that.”
Thanks to Buddy Backpack, far fewer children have been experiencing abdominal cramps, upset stomachs, and poor concentration on Monday mornings for lack of enough food over the weekends.
Volunteering with the program is “very rewarding,” Anne Badanjak said. She enjoys filling bags with food items. Her husband, who is among the tallest of the volunteers at the packing sessions, likes to fill boxes with the food kits for distribution. After all, he can see into the boxes even when they are stacked four-high.
But the couple has taken giving a step further.
The Badanjaks also purchase hats, mittens, jackets, socks and other winter gear for children at the Virginia schools — for kids in need and those who may have forgotten to bring the attire to school.
They also routinely put money toward the utility bills of residents who are struggling financially.
It’s something anyone can do, Steve Badanjak said. Simply request that the funds are used to support a family having difficulty paying their bill.
“It’s not very hard to be kind,” he said. The world would be a better place if more people chose “to live like that.”
Donations to Buddy Backpack can be mailed to 608 East Drive, Chisholm, MN 55719; or made online at: www.unitedwaynemn.org/give.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.