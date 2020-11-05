Minnesota’s second-most popular unofficial holiday (behind the walleye opener, depending on who you ask) will kick off one half hour before sunrise on Saturday as some 350,000 plus hunters take to the fields and woods for the state’s firearms deer season.
What will be waiting for them will depend mostly on location as those hunting the Northwoods will find themselves facing a white-tail herd well below management goals thanks to three harsh winters in a row that when compounded have taken a toll on the population.
Harvest numbers in the Arrowhead Region will be down based on the types of licenses and tagging options available throughout the nine Deer Permit Areas that make up the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Tower and Grand Rapids wildlife areas.
All that being said, that outlook probably won’t stop many people from climbing into their pickup trucks and heading north to their hunting shacks for a weekend (or more) of deer hunting.
Luckily for all of them, they should be hitting the woods at the peak of the rut – a time of year when bucks tend to let their guard down long enough to move during the hour’s hunters are in their stands and blinds.
And they’ll get to enjoy some unseasonably warm weather. Temps are predicted to be in the low 60s all weekend.
“The opening weekend of the 2020 firearms season should catch the chasing phase of the rut as bucks seek out receptive does during the first week,” said Tower Area Wildlife Manager Tom Rusch. “Breeding activity generally peaks in mid-November when the annual rutting season transitions into the reproductive phase and deer movement typically slows down. Bucks should be on their feet creating excellent deer activity through the first week of the deer season.”
Wildlife managers in many parts of the northern Minnesota took a conservative approach to license options this year after some particularly harsh winter conditions in certain Deer Permit Areas.
Rusch said the permit areas he covers for the Tower area (117, 118, 119, 130, 131, 132, 176, 177, 178) are all rebounding from the severe winters of 2013 and 2014 and 2018, 2019 and 2020 in Northern St. Louis and Lake Counties.
Four DPA’s are designated “Bucks Only;” four are “Lottery,” with low permit numbers: and one is “Hunters Choice.” Both DPA’s in the Grand Rapids area, 169 and 179, are also “Lottery.”
The winter of 2019-2020 was tough on the deer herd with 15-30 inches of snow from late-December through early March. A late winter crust increased wolf predation and taxed pregnant does.
“Five of the last 8 winters have been more severe than average, as measured by the DNR Winter Severity Index (WSI) in Tower,” Rusch said. “As a result, fawn production has been lower than it would have been with mild winters, crippling population recovery across our area.”
And unfortunately that has been par for the course over the last several years. Rusch said the Arrowhead region has endured a string of tough winters for whitetails with 15-40” of snowpack, from December into April (from 2013 to 2020).
What that will most likely mean is another dip in the harvest numbers across the state. This would mark the fourth year in a row where a drop has been seen.
Firearms hunters harvested 167,500 deer in 2017 and 155,957 in 2018. Last season, the tally was 150,743. That wasn’t the lowest harvest over the past decade. In 2013, hunters only bagged 113,889. It also isn’t near the top mark over the past decade, which was 174,104 in 2010.
Last year, when all was said and done, the buck harvest in the Tower Wildlife Area (over all seasons) was down 21 percent and the overall harvest was down 42 percent compared to 2018.
At the end of the day, hunter success this year will depend on a few things include location, time in the stand, and weather.
Rusch said generally, hunters will not see many young deer, especially on heavily forested public land. Spikes and fork horn bucks, last year’s fawns, were hit particularly hard by the winter conditions and predation.
He added that opening weekend weather will be a driving force.
If there is good weather and increased hunter numbers, plus a little effort, there could be an increase in harvest, primarily bucks.
“Snow cover is a double-edged sword for opening weekend hunters. On one side, snow cover is excellent for visibility (if it is not stuck to all the brush like it is was after the snow the area received in late October), sign reading and blood-tracking. That increases harvest,” Rusch said. “On the flip-side, cold weather - below 40 - makes it harder for most hunters to sit still and stay on stand. Time on stand is a huge factor on opening weekend with the sheer number of hunters in the woods. (Cold weather) decreases harvest.”
Rusch said scouting for deer activity and sign in advance, hunting multiple stand sites, and increased stand time, are important and, “success is where patience meets opportunity.”
He also said it’s possible the COVID 19 pandemic, which has put a halt to so many activities, has actually increased interest in outdoors activities, and there’s a chance that could hold true for deer hunting as well.
“In a normal year (with a low population and less tag options), hunter numbers, hunter effort, and harvest would be down. 2019 is a good example,” he said. “2020 is not normal with the COVID pandemic drastically increasing all outdoor participation. I suspect we will see that with Firearms Deer season, too.”
Deer registration
Rusch said that in 2020, hunters can again register their deer 3 ways: On-line http://Licenses.dnr.state.mn.us; by phone at 1-888-706-6367; or at the traditional walk-in registration stations https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/stations.html.
A legal buck is a deer having at least one antler three inches long. Buck fawns, sometimes called button bucks or nubbin’ bucks, are not legal bucks. Resident Firearms Deer Licenses are $35 and resident hunters 84 years old and older can shoot a deer of either sex in any permit area.
A deer license purchased after the opening day of the season is valid the first day after it is issued.
