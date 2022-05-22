Hull Rust Mine View open for the 2022 tourist season

HIBBING — The relocated Hull Rust Mine View, referred to by some as the “Grand Canyon of the North,” is open for the 2022 tourist season.
In 2019, the Hull Rust Mine View opened at its current location at 611 McKinley St., about a half mile west of where it originally operated, to make way for mining activity.
The site overlooks a portion of the Mesabi iron foundation and more than 125 years of continuous iron ore mining in Minnesota, according to information found on the attraction’s website.
It’s owned and maintained by the City of Hibbing with the help of volunteers from the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center. A temporary building was set up at the site in 2019, and the city is hoping to break ground on a permanent structure by next spring, depending on funding, according to Nick Arola, Director of City Services for the City of Hibbing.
Claudia Mescher, a 45 year-resident of Hibbing, started volunteering at the Hull Rust Mine View about four years ago, first writing grants and then as a volunteer at the mineview site.
“It’s phenomenal, and interesting — last year there were so many (visitors) from Minnesota who had never been here,” Mescher, a former educator, said. “They were just awestruck and didn’t realize how beautiful it was up here. On a clear day you can see all the way to Virginia, and the work being done (mining) is very close now and that’s always fun with the kids.”
In 2019, more than 25,000 people visited the Hull Rust Mine View, according to the destination’s website.
Andrew Lucia, a Hibbing native, was the lead architect of the current mineview location. The design includes concrete box culverts along its perimeter to serve as window frames through which tourists can view the surrounding landscape.
Leonard Hirsch has served as a volunteer at the mineview since the 1980s, when the previous site was under the direction of the Hibbing Historical Society, and says he enjoys meeting the people who visit the site, from all over the world.
Hirsch said the people enjoy seeing the mining activity from the mineview.
“That’s what they came to see — if they bring a family, then they like to see the big truck,” he said. “It’s a matter of perception when you look out over that hole and realize that it was once level with big trees, and all the working methods (of mining) from underground to open pit.”
Blasting activity is a favorite for tourists, according to Hirsch.
“We watched blasts last year and we’re trying to work it out again this year,” Hirsch said. “They improved the safety of the blasting techniques and it allows us to watch as before we couldn’t.”
Mescher said she’s also talked to people from near and far, while volunteering at the mine view.
“People are going up the North Shore, and taking a day trip,” she said. “Many come here, and remember it from when they were children, and we have to explain that it has moved and where they were is now being mined.”
“So, everyone has their own story why they come up, there’s a lot of father-sons, mother-sons. Foreign exchange students in the area always make this one of their last stops at the end of the school year,” she said.
Mescher said people from Europe and Japan often come to the area out of fascination with singer Bob Dylan, and stop by the mine view.
While giving tours at the mine view, Mescher said she likes to tie in Hibbing High School.
“The people who do the tours (at HHS) give such a great history,” she added.
Mescher said often people don’t understand the mining process.
“We take for granted what we have up here — it’s really mind boggling,” Mescher said. “The history isn’t quite as old as out east, here it’s the late 1800s, so the history is a little newer and a little fresher.”
There’s normally a breeze blowing at the mineview, which can offer relief on a hot summer day.
“If it’s a hot day, that’s the place to be,” Mescher said.
Mescher recalled a storm came up suddenly last year with a wind gust so strong that it actually moved the portable toilet at the mineview.
“Black clouds rolled across the mine, and were followed by a rainbow — it was phenomenal.”
Gates at the mineview open at 8 a.m. daily, and tours are offered between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to sign the guest registry. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.
