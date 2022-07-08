HUD response to Chisholm HRA inspection report

CHISHOLM — A recent inspection by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) revealed deficiencies at public housing operated by the Chisholm Housing Authority (HRA).
Last month inspectors with HUD performed a real estate assessment center (REAC) inspection and gave the Chisholm HRA a low score of 38c/100, and as a result, the HRA is likely to be inspected as part of next year’s inspection cycle, according to information provided by Andrea Roebker, HUD Public Affairs Officer, Midwest Region Office of Field Policy and Management.
REAC inspections are typically conducted every one to three years, according to HUD’s website. The most recent inspection for Chisholm was in 2018, when the HRA was given a score of 73/100.
In an email, Roebker explained a score of 38c/100 indicates areas of concern with respect to health and safe housing at the respective site, and that the public housing authority is required to abate or repair these concerns within 24 hours. She noted the public housing authority indicates the repairs were made within the required timeframe.
Chisholm HRA Director Jerry Culliton last month weighed in on the score shortly after the inspection last month.
“You always shoot for a higher score, obviously,” Culliton said. “Whenever you have an inspection then electrical is the biggest thing. You have a timeline to remedy it, and we did ours within six hours.”
Twenty-three buildings and 22 units were included in the inspection, according to a summary report. A total of 78 health and safety deficiencies were observed, and inspectors projected that number would have been 263 if all buildings and units were inspected, it states in the report.
Culliton attributed some of the deficiencies to the Chisholm HRA not being able to enter apartments to conduct inspections during COVID, coupled with a relatively new maintenance staff that was just hired before he started on July 1, 2019.
“Some of the things were beyond our control — tenants taking off wall plates, smoke detectors, and things like that – beyond the HRA’s control,” Culliton said. “A couple of things are on us — exit signs and zip ties on electrical panels.”
Roebker said HUD’s REAC inspections are on-going and have continued throughout the pandemic in as safe a manner as possible with respect to COVID. She said some public housing authorities are experiencing higher scores, while others have experienced lower scores.
“HUD acknowledges as stated by the HRA Executive Director, some PHAs were not able to conduct their own unit inspections timely due to COVID,” Roebker said.
Roebker said the Chisholm HRA indicated health and safety items were addressed within 24 hours, and that HUD expects the HRA will address non health and safety items within its normal work order protocol which may require the procurement of contractors and/or purchase of materials and supplies.
Roebker said HUD will continue to monitor and support the HRA as needed through the completion of all repairs, and that HUD expects that all repairs will be resolved at the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.