HIBBING —A 65-year-old retired science teacher has successfully completed hiking the 2,194 mile-long Appalachian Trail.
Corey Kolodji, of Hibbing, went by the hiker name, “Huckleberry Minn.” for his latest adventure.
“I got that name because I told people that I had paddled the entire Mississippi as a young man in 1978 and got stuck with the name Huckleberry—that wasn’t so bad,” he said.
In 2021 Kolodji retired from a 37-year career as a science teacher at Chisholm High School. For many years he also served as a Nordic ski coach at Hibbing High School, and volunteered with the local Boy Scout troop, including trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
Hiking the Appalachian Trail fulfilled a longtime dream of his.
“Growing up in Maryland I had hiked on it as a young Boy Scout, and had driven over hiker overpasses that said, Appalachian Trail, recalled Kolodji.
He went on to say that in 1980 he had made plans to hike the Appalachian Trail with Doris Kolodji, of Chisholm, who became his bride.
“But those plans fell through,” he said. “I had to wait until I was retired to try the trip again.”
Doris and the couple’s three children: Eva, Iris and Amos, were supportive of Corey’s hiking adventure this year, and two of the kids even joined him for portions of the hike.
“It was a family affair,” Corey said.
At the end of March Eva drove Corey to Springer Mountain, north of Atlanta, Georgia where he started out on the Appalachian Trail. It was mid-October, when he reached the end of the trail at Mount Katahdin, Maine, which he said, “is not really near anything at all.”
“It’s estimated that 5,000 people attempted the hike this year and probably about 1,500 or so finished,” Corey said. “It was long, and hard—it’s six months of walking. People say it’s 5 million steps—actually they say, ‘it’s only 5 million steps.”
To help prepare for the physically-demanding trip, Corey said he hiked the Superior Hiking Trail which is 320 miles long and goes from the Canadian border to the Wisconsin border along the north shore of Lake Superior.
“I also did a lot of hiking around town, but there are just not enough hills around here to get your ready for the Appalachian Trail,” he said.
“The amount of height that you gain is like climbing Mount Everest 16 times up and down,” he said, adding that the ups and downs are what make the Appalachian Trail so challenging.
In the first three months of the hike, Corey, at 6 feet tall, said he lost 30 pounds, stabilizing at his current weight of 185 for the remainder. The pack he carried all of his clothing and supplies in weighed 30 pounds when full, and 20 without food—essentially he lost the weight of his pack.
“I was hiking 10 to 15 miles per day and aimed for 15 miles a day average, so I really was burning lots of calories,” Corey said.
About one day a week Corey said he’d take a “zero day” where he’d buy food, do laundry and shower. On such days, he said he’d stay in a city campground, hotel or hostel.
To maintain his weight Corey said that he ate between 4,000 and 5,000 calories per day, snacking on granola bars, protein bars and candy bars. Instant oatmeal, tortillas with peanut, lots of Ramen Noodles and jerky, served as lightweight meals for along the trail, he said.
Corey said while staying in town, hamburgers, French fries and ice cream were often his go to meal, he said.
“That’s a lot of calories,” Corey said. “Usually I eat about 2,000 calories—that would be kind of normal for people doing normal activities. That was great, but now I have to watch it.”
Corey said he hiked much of the trail alone, and camped by himself. It wasn’t long before he felt an instant camaraderie with the people who shared a common goal of walking 5 million steps.
“So, it was easy to meet people and feel comfortable,” he said.
Several of the hikers he spoke to also took on hiker names.
”People had names like wrong way and too slow,” he said. “I met a girl named time crunch, because she was always in a hurry, a guy named salad—and I didn’t understand it, but that was his name.
“The people are from all over and of all ages but mostly under 30,” he said. “There are a lot of young nurses that work for several months then take trips. Lots of veterans who had retired after 20 years or left the military sooner that hiked the trail. I think those were the biggest groups.”
Corey said while walking on the trail he always had plenty of space, despite the popularity of the trail. Some of the campgrounds he stayed at had fewer than 10 people, while some of the shelters, camping spaces and hostels were somewhat crowded, he said. There were also quite a few people at the
There was wildlife along the trail, but Corey said it wasn’t as plentiful as he’d hoped for.
“I saw a lot of moose sign but no moose,” he said. “I saw only one bear, but we took a lot of precautions not to have a bear in the campsites. I saw lots of birds.”
Snakes were a frequent sight along the trail, Corey said.
“It was funny, I saw about one snake a month, then when my daughter (Iris) joined me, then we saw one snake a day, including rattle snakes and copperheads,” he said.
“I like snakes, I’m a biology teacher,” he added.
The rugged terrain wasn’t the only challenge Corey faced along the way, he also battled COVID and sustained an injury.
About three months into the hike, he came down with COVID while in Maryland, he recalled. Fortunately, he was able to stay with relatives in Baltimore for a week, who cared for him while he recovered.
“Quite a few hikers got COVID,” Corey said, noting that some of them found they didn’t have adequate lung strength to continue the hike once they recovered and had to head home.
About six weeks from the end of the hike, Corey’s fortune took another turn for the worse.
“I had a fall, broke my rib and ended up with a punctured lung,” he said. “I had to take off two weeks heal up. My wife sent Amos to make sure that I didn’t take off too soon.”
Corey explained that Doris feared if he had resumed the hike before his injuries sufficiently healed, that he may not be able to fulfill his dream of completing the trail.
Now that he’s safely home, Corey said he hasn’t made any plans for his next adventure.
There’s some shorter hikes that I would like to do, but nothing like this,” he said.
When winter arrives, Corey said he’s planning on continuing his active lifestyle with skiing and even some outdoor camping.
