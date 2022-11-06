11062022.Kolodji.jpg

Corey Kolodji, of Hibbing, is pictured on Mount Kathadin in Maine. The 65-year-old retired science teacher completed hiking the Appalachian Trail last month, a journey he started in late March.

 Submitted Photo

HIBBING —A 65-year-old retired science teacher has successfully completed hiking the 2,194 mile-long Appalachian Trail.

Corey Kolodji, of Hibbing, went by the hiker name, “Huckleberry Minn.” for his latest adventure.

