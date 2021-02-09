Thanks to her new tablet device, Justice Mae Winchell-Phagan is actually excited about her next doctor’s appointment—a virtual visit.
“I’m able to look up appointments, view past appointments and transfer health data,” explained the Hibbing Housing and Redevelopment resident while she browsed her clinic's telehealth app.
Winchell-Phagan, who has cystic fibrosis, noted that the app’s messaging feature allowed her to directly ask medical questions and receive answers in a timelier manner using her tablet than any other method. “Sometimes,” she added, “I even get test results back before my doctors do!”
Her tablet is part of a broader technology initiative by the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Hibbing (HRA) that includes both tablet devices and broadband internet.
The tablets and accompanying internet hotspots are funded by a grant from the Hibbing Foundation Covid -19 Emergency Fund and The Owens-Pesavento / Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation of Hibbing Foundation. The HRA loans the devices to residents of its Seventh Avenue Apartments, where the average age of a resident is 73 years old.
“The primary purpose of the tablets is to protect the mental and physical health of our older residents during this pandemic, especially those that have had to limit their visits and human contact” explained Andrew Jarocki, a Lead for Minnesota Fellow serving with the HRA.
Jarocki noted the mental health benefits, as many residents are eager to use the video calling function to connect with loved ones. He also underlined the telehealth capabilities made possible by the tablets, such as virtual visits with a doctor or managing prescriptions online.
“Medicine has changed forever,” said Dr. David Herman, CEO of Essentia Health on an August 11 webinar last year. Dr. Herman declared that “COVID-19 marks the beginning of a new era” of telemedicine in healthcare and cited the example of dieticians using video calling to better understand the portion size of patient’s diet at home.
One in three Americans over the age of 65 has trouble connecting with a doctor remotely, often for lack of necessary equipment or technical skills, according to a study from the University of California, San Francisco. The HRA tablet program also provides free basic training to residents for the devices.
Dr. Herman also listed broadband internet as a necessity in this new reality, an effort already underway at the HRA as well.
The agency recently launched an initiative to bring affordable broadband service to low-income households at the First Avenue Apartments. The effort is made possible by a collaboration between several key community partners: The Iron Range Blandin Broadband Communities program, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, sisuLink and Tromco Electric.
When completed, 60 low-income households will have access to internet up to 10 Mbps for $25 a month, and anyone within the 2300 block of First Avenue in Hibbing will have access to free internet up to 1 Mbps. More MB’s will be available to interested households for an additional fee, if requested.
In its first month on launch, almost 15% of the residents are utilizing this new service, with several others interested.
HRA staff member, Megan Knowles, has been assisting the residents in set up, along with tech support from Zachary Biles of sisuLink, with setting up these routers for the residents. “During set up, many of these residents stated they were looking forward to using this affordable internet to access online schooling, job searching, as well as watching movies and playing games”, Knowles stated.
With this new internet came a new online payment system which the residents can use to easily access their internet account and pay their bill online.
“We eliminated affordability barriers that many low-income families have to high-speed quality internet,” said Jackie Prescott, HRA executive director. “The new connectivity gives residents in the First Avenue Apartments internet access for uses such as telehealth, job searches, working from home and online education.”
Prescott emphasized the importance of these internet-based opportunities as the organization becomes a Moving to Work agency, a designation that allows the HRA to craft new policies that better help residents graduate from public housing to sustainable self-sufficiency. “We hope to continue to expand affordable broadband to all of our residents to align with our continued dedication to assist them in improving their quality of life.”
