HIBBING – Hibbing Public Utilities is returning to its cheapest form of steam and electricity production.
The 126-year-old municipal utility this week again begins producing energy from wood biomass.
“We are obligated to provide the best type of service we can for our city,” Luke Peterson, Hibbing Public Utilities (HPU) general manager said. “We have the ability to be renewable and to be able to help our loggers and the health of our forests.”
A biomass facility at the utility that's been idle since 2018, is being re-started to provide energy to the utility's 4,500 customers.
If the weather is cold enough, plans are to re-start biomass energy production on Wednesday, Peterson said.
“We will be buying wood chips this winter,” Peterson said. “We have recommissioned our boiler number four and wood is our lowest priced fuel. We are going back to wood to deliver affordable power to our customers.”
HPU already has a stockpile of wood chips at the Laurentian Energy Authority wood yard in Mountain Iron and will store chips at a site east of Highway 169 in Hibbing, Peterson said.
The move to biomass comes as the utility is engaged in a dispute with Minnesota Power over how much power HPU can generate on its own.
A 2015 power supply contract between HPU and Minnesota Power is due to expire in 2024.
“In the agreement that was signed, there's a dispute whether 15 megawatts, which is half of what the (HPU) facility can produce, whether MP can control that or HPU,” Pat Garrity, HPU commission chair said. “Minnesota Power is saying they control the ability (for HPU) to produce. But, no, Hibbing is its own producer. Hibbing has the authority to provide power by statute.”
HPU commissioners in October voted 5-0 not to renew the 2015 contract and to deliver a cancellation notice to Minnesota Power, Peterson said.
However, the cancellation notice hasn't yet been delivered to Minnesota Power, he said.
In the interim, Minnesota Power and HPU have come to terms on a temporary agreement through March 31, 2022, Peterson said.
HPU, which generated its own baseload power up until the 2015 contract, wants to return to producing its own power and negotiate a new agreement with Minnesota Power for electricity as-needed, Peterson said.
“We can produce power cheaper than Minnesota Power,” Peterson said. “Minnesota Power says we don't have the right to generate our own power. That's B.S.”
As a municipal-owned utility which has its own generation facilities, HPU isn't obligated to buy power from Minnesota Power, he said.
“Prior to 2007, we would provide heat and electricity to our customers and buy power as needed,” Peterson said. “It was a very cooperative agreement.”
It's a long and complicated road to where the PUC wants to head.
In 2007, HPU began burning biomass for energy as part of the Laurentian Energy Authority. The authority also included a biomass facility at Virginia Public Utilities.
Power produced at the biomass plants was funneled into the grid as part of a 1994 legislative measure which allowed Xcel Energy to store more spent nuclear fuel rods at its Prairie Island nuclear generation facility in Red Wing in exchange for generating more renewable power.
But at the same time HPU was producing biomass energy under the Xcel deal, it was also buying electricity from Minnesota Power.
Operating its own facilities and at the same time paying Minnesota Power for electricity resulted in an annual HPU loss of $2 million to $3 million in the last eight to 10 years and about a $1.8 million loss in the last two years, Garrity said.
“It was a poorly negotiated agreement,” Garrity said of the 2015 contract. “We were generating and buying at the same time.”
In 2018, the Hibbing and Virginia biomass facilities closed as Xcel said it could produce cheaper power than the power generated from biomass.
With energy costs now skyrocketing, HPU wants to go back to producing its own power for its customers.
HPU can generate steam and electricity using biomass, natural gas, or coal.
The utility currently has a demand of 15 megawatts and 30 megawatts of generating capacity, Peterson said.
The biomass facility alone is capable of producing six to 15 megawatts of power, he said.
“We had a $40 million investment put into HPU in 2007 and it just doesn't make any sense to let it go,” Peterson said of the biomass facility. “We're heading into a future of volatility in energy prices and we want to adopt a structure that will protect our customers and keep jobs. We're not trusting the market to deliver low-cost energy.”
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has already conducted a performance test on the biomass production equipment and approved its operation, Peterson said.
Garrity says HPU has the right to produce power and save money for rate payers. Producing its own power for customers will also preserve 65 jobs at the utility, he said.
“It's been good negotiations, it's been tough negotiations and it's going to get tougher,” Garrity said. “We want to continue to be Minnesota Power's partner. I have the utmost respect for Minnesota Power, but we have a solid dispute on who has the rights in Hibbing.”
Frank Fredrickson, Minnesota Power vice president - customer experience, says when the 2015 agreement was signed, Minnesota Power made plans to ensure it could supply power to Hibbing for the term of the agreement.
“They asked us to provide all their electrical requirements through 2024, so as part of that Minnesota Power made commitments in its energy supply,” Fredrickson said.
The short-term agreement allows the PUC to operate its own generating equipment and do some testing, Fredrickson said.
Meanwhile, Fredrickson said Minnesota Power will continue discussions with Hibbing.
“We will continue to work together with Hibbing and if they will work in good faith, for a long-term partnership for Hibbing and Minnesota Power,” Fredrickson said. “If the two parties want to work together in good faith, we can work something out like we have in the past six years.”
Peterson says HPU will hold its ground in negotiations.
“We certainly don't want to be adversarial with Minnesota Power,” Peterson said. “We've had a good relationship with them for decades. But we want respect for our right to serve our customers.”
Without an agreement by March 31, HPU will pursue other power supply options or potential legal action, he said.
“We found a way to not argue this winter,” Peterson said. “It will be up to Minnesota Power to give us an offer we can accept for the future. If there's not a good deal by March 31, there will be a fight.”
