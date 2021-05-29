HIBBING — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Friday announced it fined an Iron Range public utility for violating state environmental standards.
The MPCA’s enforcement investigation found that Hibbing Public Utilities “exceeded emission requirements in its air permit from 2017 to 2020 at its district heating plant,” a news release read. The local utility has since paid $26,947 in fines and “taken several corrective actions to prevent future violations.”
In response, Luke Peterson, the new manager at the HPU, said that the issue involved “precipitators” — essentially, bug zappers that annihilate the dust coming out of the boilers in the plant. “The power level in the bug zappers wasn’t high enough as operations were coming online,” he said.
He added that his staff are looking “at the process with the MPCA as a learning opportunity as we continue to grow to have the best-in-class environmental compliance and are committed to meeting their requirements moving forward.”
According to the MPCA enforcement investigation, the HPU Commission owns the heating plant using four boilers — three coal-fired and one — to produce steam heat for buildings in downtown Hibbing. The commission required state permits which limit pollution emissions and discharges from the plant.
“The violations stemmed from the boilers operating below the limits they were designed for,” the state agency said. “This causes inefficient combustion which results in excess pollution, which has been an ongoing problem with the coal-burning boilers.”
The fine comes as the state has been requiring the utility to submit monthly reports “on deviations from permitted emissions and to take steps to use more natural gas in the facility and reduce its dependence on coal,” the news release reads.
In a phone interview, Steve Mikkleson, a state public information officer, said that “it wasn’t an emergency situation.”
He continued, “The equipment was less efficient than it was designed to be. The emissions to the air were beyond what they were allowed. It didn’t pose an immediate health threat to the workers or area residents. It was that cumulative emissions were harmful to the environment and potentially harmful to humans if they go on for too long.”
