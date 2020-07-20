HOYT LAKES — The 65th annual Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival won't be quite the same as before due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the show set for this Thursday through Sunday will still go on in a scaled-down version.
"As the governor loosened up restrictions, we consulted with our local COVID task force with a list of ideas on what we could have while we safely social distancing," Brad Carlson, vice president of the carnival’s planning committee, wrote in an email. "While it won't be as big as any other year, we managed to come up with a few events to enjoy."
The coronation of Miss Hoyt Lakes 2020 is scheduled for live streaming Thursday on the Water Carnival Facebook page. Candidates are Natalie Buscko, Stephanie Zimmer, Alina Vaydich, Kailey Fossell and Aubrie Rehkamp.
The plans for Friday, July 24, include a drive-in movie at 8:30 p.m. in the Hoyt Lakes Arena parking lot. "The Sandlot" will play on the outdoor screen. Carlson said people are only allowed to watch from their cars, as there's "no gathering outside to watch." But fireworks will follow "where people can watch from their yards."
A parade is expected for 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants are readying to walk up and down the streets, "where residents can safely watch from their own yards or from a parked car." The parade committee will be in the parade, as well as local emergency vehicles and the royalty. "We also asked residents and businesses to decorate floats. We asked the participants to stay within their floats and drive individually or with their families."
"We will see you next year with a bigger and better Water Carnival," Carlson said.
The committee submitted biographical information about the queen candidates as follows:
• Natalie Buscko, sponsored by Bart’s Bullets and Training, is the daughter of Lynn and Frank Shaffer. Her plans are to pursue a four-year college degree in psychology.
•Alina Vaydich, sponsored by NorthRidge Community Credit Union, is the daughter of Jamie and Nick Shermer and Chris Vaydich. She plans to major in elementary education.
•Stephanie Zimmer, sponsored by Broken Putter Lounge, is the daughter of Matt and Jenn Zimmer. She plans to attend college and train to be an EMT and paramedic.
•Aubrie Rehkamp, sponsored by Affordable Storage, is the daughter of Tina Radloff and Jon Rehkamp. She will study law enforcement and become a police officer or work in a forensics department.
•Kailey Fossell, sponsored by Mesaba Drug, is the daughter of Mary and Vince Fossell. She plans to attend a university to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology and continue onto a doctorate of veterinary medicine. She also will continue diving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.