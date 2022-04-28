HOYT LAKES — The city of Hoyt Lakes will have a new mayor effective June 1 after Mayor Chris Vreeland submitted his resignation at Monday’s City Council meeting.
“I’m resigning effective June 1st,’’ Vreeland told the council. “My wife and I built a house out of town and according to city ordinance I will no longer be living full-time in the city limits come June 1st.’’
After Vreeland read his resignation letter, City Councilor David Zins expressed his interest in the position and he was unanimously appointed by the councilors to fill the remainder of Vreeland’s term, effective June 1. Vreeland could not vote for his replacement. No other councilors sought to fill the seat.
City Administrator Becky Lammi told the council they had a few options to deal with the resignation.
“I would strongly recommend that you pass this resolution’’ that declares a vacancy in the mayor’s seat as of June 1. The options to fill the seat included doing it through a motion or letters of interest, she added.
“I would highly recommend appointing someone from the council because they’re here, they know what’s going on,’’ Lammi stated.
After the appointment of Zins, the city administrator said the next step is to backfill the council seat. That typically includes calling for applications, which would be open for a few weeks. She said the council would then appoint the new councilor from that pool of applicants.
“I would recommend moving forward in that fashion,’’ Lammi said.
The city administrator told the council she will prepare a resolution for the next council meeting that declares a vacancy for Zins’ seat, as of June 1. “Then at that meeting you can call for applications.’’
The mayor’s term, which ends Dec. 31, will be up for election in November, as will the seats of councilors Dan Popp and Cherie Grams, which also end on Dec. 31. There will also be a special election for a councilor to replace Zins. That term ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
Asked if Zins would have to run for mayor in the fall, Lammi said he would because the mayor’s term is only two years.
“After the mayor election (November), the appointed mayor (Dave Zins) would stay in place until the elected mayor assumes office Jan. 1 (if different from Dave Zins). The elected official (mayor or councilor) only assumes office after the results of the election are certified if it is a special election – which the mayor’s term is not,’’ Lammi said in an email to the Mesabi Tribune.
—
In reading his resignation letter, Vreeland let the council know how much he enjoyed doing the city’s business during his tenure.
“It has been a pleasure working with you over the past 11 years. I appreciate my time serving the citizens of Hoyt Lakes and I know you’ll continue the great legacy of city government.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.