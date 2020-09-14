VIRGINIA — The Virginia, Eveleth, and Mountain Iron fire departments responded around 8:50 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 100 block of 6th Street South in Virginia.

Arriving crews saw smoke coming from the main floor of the two and a half story house. A small fire was discovered on the main floor and quickly extinguished, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire.

No injuries were reported and the Virginia Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The house was vacant at the time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments