House explosion kills 1, seriously injures another

TOWER — One person was killed and another was severely injured Wednesday in a house explosion and fire in Greenwood Township on Lake Vermilion, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The explosion, which completely destroyed the residence, was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Everett Bay Road and the residence was on fire when Sheriff’s Office deputies and Greenwood Fire Department officials arrived on the scene.
Shortly after emergency responders arrived, they located an adult male (the homeowner) severely injured and down in the yard, the news release states. He was airlifted by Lifelink to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
“Human remains, believed to be that of the adult female inside the residence, have been located at the scene,’’ the news release said.
Identification of both victims is pending next of kin notifications and the positive identification by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The incident and cause of the explosion remain under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The St. Louis Co. Rescue Squad, MN State Patrol, MN Department of Natural Resources, Tower Ambulance and Fire Department, Breitung Fire Department, Vermilion Lake Fire Department and Virginia Ambulance personnel also assisted at the scene.
