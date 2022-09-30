HIBBING — Candidates seeking election or re-election in local districts to the Minnesota House of Representatives on Nov. 8 met in Hibbing Wednesday evening to discuss issues during a public, moderated forum.
The event, sponsored by the Mesabi Tribune, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) and the Grand Rapids Herald Review, featured six House candidates:
• District 3A: Roger Skraba-R and Rob Ecklund-DFL.
• District 7B: David Lislegard-DFL and Matt Norri-R.
• District 7A: Spencer Igo-R and Julie Sandstede-DFL.
Candidates responded to a series of questions, moderated by Blois Olson of Fluence Media.
The contenders were asked about the topic of public education and declining enrollment.
Ely native Skraba, current mayor of Ely, who previously served three terms as mayor and three terms as an Ely city councilor, said population loss is an issue that needs to be addressed.
Cities in the metro like Woodbury are overgrown, he said, but with the availability of work-from-home jobs, some of those people could easily move to northeastern Minnesota. Skraba said he would work to find affordable ways to attract more families to the area and create more local jobs.
Ecklund — who was first elected State Representative for Minnesota District 3A in a special election in December 2015, finishing the term of the late David Dill, and was later re-elected in the 2016, 2018, and 2020 general elections — said he is “a champion of broadband” internet. The COVID pandemic, he said, proved that an at-home workforce is viable. But that requires high-speed internet and technology, he said.
Ecklund also stated that he supports the mining projects that would create more jobs, bring more people to the area, and increase the tax base.
Spencer Igo, who grew up in Grand Rapids, and serves as a Representative in House District 5B, said local educators need to be consulted for ideas for student retention, which could include additional support for STEM and trades and apprenticeship programs.
Julie Sandstede, a Representative in District 6A and lifetime Iron Ranger who graduated from Hibbing High School, said the key is to diversify the economy, create jobs and assure the area has “the best education possible.” There needs to be a focus in schools, she said, and not just on teachers, but on support staff including nurses, counselors, and mental health and addiction specialists.
Matt Norri, a fourth-generation Iron Ranger who said he is running to be an independent voice for the northland, said attracting business to the area is imperative to create a better tax base. He said he supports growing “hometown teachers” who are familiar with the Range and its needs.
State Representative Dave Lislegard, who has served in the state Legislature since 2019, noted that the modernization of mining equipment, which requires a smaller workforce, and a decrease of children in modern families, has all contributed to the area’s population decline. However, non-ferrous mining and broadband are lifelines to a better future for the Iron Range, he said.
Investing in schools is also important and should continue, Lislegard said. That has been done at Rock Ridge, Mesabi East, Mountain Iron-Buhl, and now in Ely, he said,
Candidates were asked to speak about views on the taconite tax and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR).
Lislegard pointed out that the taconite tax comes from mining companies that pay a production tax in lieu of property taxes, which helps invest in small Range communities with lower tax bases.
Focuses he sees important for the agency include supporting broadband, infrastructure, job creation and economic development.
Norri stated that taconite taxes are “very important to the region” and he will “protect the fund at all costs,” especially assuring that all monies support the region only.
Sandstede noted that broadband is critical to the area for economic development and to attract businesses and families to the area; those should be the focus, she said, adding that she would advocate for business creation.
Igo said people outside the area sometimes fail to understand how “unique” the taconite tax is — how revenue that comes from the region stays in the region — and said he fully supports it.
Ecklund said IRRR was audited a handful of years ago and that “took care of a lot of issues. … I don’t think there needs to be a lot of changes” to its structure, he said.
The area is heavy on taconite, timber and tourism, Ecklund added, and could benefit from a focus on diversifying the economy, starting, he said, with more cottage industries and increased broadband.
Skraba also agreed that broadband is crucial to the area. Ely was assisted by IRRR funds when installing high-speed internet, he said. However, Skraba pointed out that cites benefit from also putting “some money in the game” — including city funds and seeking other sources.
He said he is in support of protecting taconite taxes and keeping the IRRR “the way it is.”
Candidates also spoke on how to “break the log jam” that has been holding up non-ferrous mining on the Iron Range.
Sandstede said there has been much “misinformation put out by groups that only exist to stop a process,” and said the Range could be assisted from a “mining ministry” such as that in Canada.
“People are afraid of change,” she said, noting that regarding mining “we’ve seen it done poorly in other countries” and “we need to do it properly. … We need to be transparent.”
Sandstede said low staffing of agencies needs to be addressed to speed up permitting processes.
Igo said support of non-ferrous mining was one of “the first bills I wrote in the Legislature.” He said he spent a summer taking legislators on area tours, including to the site of Polymet. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) “needs to be fully staffed,” he added.
Igo said he will continue to fight for mining and not let party differences stand in the way.
“Washington politics has come to Minnesota,” Ecklund said, adding that “our agencies are understaffed” and legislation needs to be developed to speed the process along.
Ecklund said he would “work across the aisle,” putting political differences aside, to fight for Iron Range mining.
“Whether regulating agencies are staffed or not, we need a timeline,” Skraba said, noting that he lives 15 miles from the Twin Metals non-ferrous mining site near Ely.
“I’d love to take legislators on canoe trips” so they could “see the value of what we have here,” he said. “We can do it safely.”
Norri said he remembers being told he would be in the first high school graduating class to have potential jobs at Polymet. “It’s been 22 years,” he said, noting his support of non-ferrous mining and the hundreds of jobs it would bring to the area. “The Iron Range needs to be the leader,” he said.
Lislegard emphasized that non-ferrous mining “needs to be done locally.” Additionally, he said, “we need to streamline the permitting.”
Lislegard said he will continue to advocate for mining. “We need to stop using mining as political football to win elections,” he said.
All six candidates agreed that local government aid is crucial to the area and said they would support ways to increase funding to the area.
—
The forum was recorded and can be viewed on the Mesabi Tribune, Grand Rapids Herald Review and Hibbing Public Access Television Facebook pages.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.