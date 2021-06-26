VIRGINIA — Kristen Bicking, of Virginia, and her twin sister, Kara Renny, spent a special day together in April hiking together in Arizona.
The sisters came across a rock formation that beckoned to Kristen. “She crawled into the back of the cave and laid down and said, ‘I could sleep here,’” Renny recalled, by phone, on a recent day.
It’s a bittersweet memory for Kristen’s identical twin, who lovingly remembers her sister as a person who “really loved to sit and be in nature and feel the vibrations of the Earth.”
There should have many more moments for the 32-year-olds to spend together, more hikes, more memories.
But Kristen Ann Bicking’s life was cut short when she was brutally murdered May 12.
Her alleged attacker, Derek Edward Malevich, 40, is accused of stabbing Kristen, his ex-girlfriend, to death inside his Virginia apartment on that May day. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on second-degree intentional murder charges.
Kristen’s family and friends say they want the community to remember that the young woman was a real person, not just someone people hear and read about in the news because of the manner in which she died. Kristen was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend.
Like most people, Kristen had her struggles, said her twin sister. But Kristen was a beautiful soul who cared about others, gave “really great hugs,” and had “a big heart.”
Kristen’s loved ones — along with Advocates for Family Peace — are honoring Kristen, along with other victims and survivors of domestic abuse, by holding a memorial vigil and walk Wednesday in Virginia. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park and conclude at Olcott Park.
Participants are encouraged to wear purple, blue or tie-dye clothing. Purple is the domestic violence awareness color, said Shanna Serven, with Advocates for Family Peace. Kristen liked the color blue and tie-dye.
Kristen is the 10th person murdered due to domestic violence this year in Minnesota, according to Mandie Aalto, executive director of Advocates for Family Peace. Last year, at least 29 people were killed due to domestic violence in Minnesota.
“Each year, around half of the victims of domestic violence homicide are from rural areas and small towns, just like ours,” Aalto wrote in a Mesabi Tribune letter to the editor, which is also posted on the newly created Facebook page: In Memory of Kristen Ann Bicking.
“We don’t think there’s enough awareness of domestic violence,” said Renny and Kristen’s friend, Carrie Woods.
They want to boost awareness of places such as Advocates for Family Peace, which has offices in Virginia and Grand Rapids, and provides free and confidential advocacy and support services for victims of intimate partner domestic violence, along with intervention programs. There is also an around-the-clock crisis line.
The more domestic violence is talked about, the more likely people experiencing abuse will reach out, they added. “Domestic violence stuff is so hush, hush,” Renny said, adding that her sister sometimes held back on what she was experiencing.
Kristen was an alleged victim of a separate domestic abuse case against Malevich in September 2020. According to public documents, he allegedly shoved Kristen against a wall, punched her numerous times, and when she fell on the ground, he began choking her.
“Abuse is an isolating experience,” Aalto wrote in her letter. “Often, people who harm their partners try to keep them from interacting with family, friends, coworkers or anyone who might be trusting and supportive.
“When you are being harmed by someone who claims to care about you, isolated from people who could support you, many feelings can come up including shame, guilt, and hopelessness. Imagine being in that situation, only to have the people you see around town, at the grocery store and gas station, whispering and posting on social media, ‘why does she stay?’
“Our response, as neighbors who care about each other’s well-being, should be, ‘why is he hurting her?’ and ‘why doesn’t anyone stop him from harming her?’ and ‘I believe her.’ The question we should all be asking ourselves is, ‘how can I support her?’”
Aalto went on to explain that domestic violence victims are at the most risk of being murdered by their partner when they are attempting to leave or right after leaving the relationship.
Aalto further stated that “Kristen did not deserve to die the way she did at the hands of a man who had a history of using violence against her. Kristen could have been your daughter. Your sister. Your mother. Your cousin. Your best friend from elementary school. No matter your relationship to her — or any victim of homicide — we should all agree: no one deserves to die the way Kristen did.”
Renny, who is stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Arizona, said her sister, who previously worked in nursing, “was on the right track” in her life, and had planned to move to Renny’s residence in Arizona.
Renny said she believes her sister’s ex-boyfriend may have known Kristen was set to leave the area. “It’s a sad situation all around.”
Kristen was a “very carefree and spontaneous person,” who loved life — the type of individual who on a whim would decide to go skydiving, said her twin.
Kristen enjoyed long snowshoeing walks in the winter, and loved the “solitude” of nature. At the same time, Kristen “was good around people, too,” Renny said.
“She had a super contagious smile and laugh, and loved to walk her dog, Charlie.”
“Kristen should be with us today, living her life, loved by family and friends,” Aalto wrote. “Remember her name. Remember her courage, her worth, and her value as a member of this community. We all have value and we all deserve to live without violence.”
Advocates for Family Peace provides free and confidential services for those who need help or someone to talk with; call 218-248-5512 or visit, www.stopdomesticabuse.org. The 24/7 crisis line is: 1-800-909-8336
