A special event is being planned to honor this year’s graduating seniors.
Doors open at noon for the Honor the Students Pow Wow, taking place on Saturday, May 13, at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. A grand entry is planned for 1 p.m., followed by honoring students at 2 p.m., giveaways at 4 p.m., and concluding with a free dinner at 5 p.m. This is a free event to celebrate all students.
Charles “Chaz” Wagner, Director of Indian Education for the Chisholm School District and Hibbing School District, said the event was opened to all school districts this year and had previously been mainly for the Chisholm and Hibbing. Since getting the word out, Wagner said he’s fielded calls from people across the region wanting to learn more about the event.
“This year there is a lot of buzz and interest in this pow wow,” Wagner said. “It’s a great event, positive event to wrap up the school year for the kids.”
Wagner said the event includes “games and all kinds of fun—dance specials, contests, and prizes.”
A variety of educational booths are being planned to provide students with information and options for their future.
Terry Goodsky is the Emcee. Spiritual Instruction is by Karen Drift.
The Cedar Creek Drum Group from Fond Du Lac, “one of the best groups around Minnesota,” is the Host Drum. ISD 701 Blue Thunder (Hibbing and Chisholm) is the Co-Host Drum.
Lake Vermilion and Sugar Bush Drums are invited.
The drum roster is by invite only. All dancers are welcome.
Wagner said he’d like to see the Honor the Students Pow Wow continue to evolve and grow.
“I’m hoping we can coordinate and have other school districts on board and make it a much larger event in the future,” Wagner said.
