ISD 701 Blue Thunder Drum Group

Aaron and Owen from the ISD 701 Blue Thunder Drum Group (Chisholm and Hibbing) are performing as Co-Host Drum for the Honor the Students Pow Wow on May 13, at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

A special event is being planned to honor this year’s graduating seniors.

Doors open at noon for the Honor the Students Pow Wow, taking place on Saturday, May 13, at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. A grand entry is planned for 1 p.m., followed by honoring students at 2 p.m., giveaways at 4 p.m., and concluding with a free dinner at 5 p.m. This is a free event to celebrate all students.

