Devin Wayne Hadersbeck, 51, of Britt, was arrested Friday in connection with a fire at his home.
According to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies were dispatched to a house fire in the 8600 block of Donnywood Circle W. in Britt at about 12:14 p.m.
A neighbor reported flames coming out of a window of the residence. While responding to the address, Deputies encountered a male walking on a nearby roadway and discovered it was the homeowner of the residence that was on fire.
During the course of the investigation, the homeowner (Hadersbeck) allegedly made utterances to the Deputies related to the house fire, which lead to his arrest for arson related charges.
Several area Fire Departments responded and were able to extinguish the fire and limit the damage to the home only. The home appeared to sustain severe fire, smoke and water damage.
No people were injured during the fire, however three cats inside the residence perished as a result of the fire.
The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis Co. Sheriff's Office and MN State Fire Marshal's Office.
Hadersbeck was lodged at the St. Louis Co. jail in Virginia pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
Assisting agencies included: Pike-Sandy-Britt Fire Dept., Cook Fire Dept., Evergreen Fire Dept., Embarrass Fire Dept. and Mt. Iron Fire Dept. along with the Virginia Ambulance Service.
