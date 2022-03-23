VIRGINIA — The Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel Show is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, and the planners are looking forward to a successful four-day event at Iron Trail Motors Event Center Thursday through Sunday.
Hours are 4-8 p.m. Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
"It has been a rough couple of years for everyone. We are happy that things have normalized to the point of being able to hold the 2022 Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel Show," said show coordinator Krissy Warwas when asked about the COVID 19 impact. And having the show at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center, Warwas said, "The City of Virginia really outdid themselves with this new event center. It is beautiful and I think a lot of the community will be excited to see how fantastic it is."
Doug Ellis is president of the Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel Show board, committee members are Ellis, Keith Schweiberger, Peter Bertucci and Larry Lanska.
The show will feature many vendors offering boats, vehicles, docks, all-terrain vehicles, lawn equipment, farm equipment, RVs, home construction, heating, clothing, fishing, hunting, travel, grills, saunas, hot tubs and much more.
A variety of foods will be available too, she said.
"The Forge Social Haus invites you to come and try your hand at axe-throwing, as they are showcasing their new rentable axe-throwing trailer," Warwas said.
Pohaki Lumber Company will be back with a wide variety of grills and will have special demonstrations. Hibbing Police Department will be there with America’s Top Dog winner K9 Chase and their new electronic detection K9 Dottie. Minnesota Official Measurers will be back to score antlers, and the Minnesota DNR will be displaying their “Poacher Wall of Shame.”
And Amazing Charles will be performing magic shows and creating balloon sculptures throughout the show.
The show will host a handful of nonprofits including the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Disabled American Veterans and the Virginia Elks Club which will be collecting food shelf donations in the lobby.
Admission is $5, with children 12 and younger admitted free. Warwas said, "The price for admission will help keep the cost to be in the show affordable for vendors. The beautiful new facility has come with a large price tag. However, the Iron Range exhibitors are comfortable with the rental agreement the City of Virginia has come up with because the Iron Trail Motors Event Center is the best facility in northern Minnesota. There will be no fee for parking, so the overall price to attend the 2022 Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel show will be relatively less than other events held in large cities. Essentially, you get the big show without having additional fees and traveling."
For more information, including special event show times, please visit www.ironrangehomeshow.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.