HollyJolly: Santa Sighting

Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children with waves and jingle bells during the Chisholm Kiwanis Holly Jolly: Santa Sighting event on Thursday, at Kiwanis Park in Chisholm. Kiwanis volunteers wore masks while passing out treats via a tube during the event to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

 Marie Tolonen

